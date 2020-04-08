ArcelorMittal to lay off workers at Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ArcelorMittal notified the United Steelworkers union that it plans to lay off steelworkers at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs about 10,000 workers in Northwest Indiana, is idling the Indiana Harbor #3 blast furnace and the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace in East Chicago as well as the Cleveland #6 blast furnace, leaving it with just four blast furnaces running in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly viral outbreak has taken a major toll on the multinational steelmaker by shutting down auto plants across the country that account for roughly half the business at its integrated mills, including Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor in Northwest Indiana.

"The company has mandated that all employees with less than two years be laid off. This is not in line with the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Our interpretation is that the company must offer voluntary layoffs before anybody is involuntarily laid off," United Steelworkers Local 1010 President Steve Wagner said in a letter to union members.