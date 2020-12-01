ArcelorMittal unloading its 'worst mills,' analyst says

ArcelorMittal, the multinational steelmaker that took over three of the five major steel mills along Northwest Indiana's lakefront in the mid-2000s, is largely calling it quits on making steel in the United States, save for the AM/NS Calvert mini-mill in Alabama.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which had been the world's largest by volume, is selling to Cleveland-Cliffs most of its U.S. operations, including in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, to complete a $2 billion asset optimization plan that will let it give more cash to shareholders. Charles Bradford, a longtime steel industry analyst with New York City-based Bradford Research Inc., said the steel giant was likely getting rid of "its worst mills."

"It's not selling Cliffs Dofasco in Canada," he said. "It's keeping that mill and the rolling mill in Calvert, where it's putting in an electric arc furnace. It doesn't break out the data but its North American group has been consistently losing money. ArcelorMittal is unloading its money-losing plants to where most of their assets are not in the U.S."

ArcelorMittal reported a loss of $270 million in the third quarter following a loss of $600 million in the second quarter. Its steelworkers in Northwest Indiana again received no profit-sharing bonuses, according to the United Steelworkers union.