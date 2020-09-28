ArcelorMittal USA sold to Cleveland-Cliffs for $1.4 billion in end-of-an-era merger

Though its industrial operations will change hands, ArcelorMittal will have one last vestige in the Region — its research and development center at Columbus Drive and Cline Avenue in East Chicago.

"ArcelorMittal R&D in East Chicago is not part of the transaction and will still be part of ArcelorMittal's global R&D organization," ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said.

The latest round of consolidation in the long-declining domestic steel industry will make Cleveland-Cliffs — an iron ore mining and pelletization company for most of its 173-year existence — the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in North America, with shipments of 17 million tons last year. The company, which owns mines in Minnesota and Michigan and ships its ore to steel mills along the Great Lakes, also is the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America with 28 million long tons of capacity.

The deal

Cleveland-Cliffs is buying six steel mills, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletizing operations and three coal and cokemaking operations from ArcelorMittal for $505 million in cash, $373 million in non-voting stock and 78.2 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock. The enterprise value of the deal, which includes debt and market capitalization, is estimated to be around $3.3 billion.