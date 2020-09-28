ArcelorMittal USA sold to Cleveland-Cliffs in end-of-an-era merger

“Steelmaking is a business where production volume, operational diversification, dilution of fixed costs and technical expertise matter above all else, and this transaction achieves all of these," said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs. "ArcelorMittal is a world-class organization that we have long admired as our customer and our partner, and we know for a fact that they have taken good care of their U.S. assets.”

Cleveland-Cliffs said the deal makes sense because of improved operational capabilities, steelmaking cost performance, and full integration of steelmaking with raw material production. The company said it will have a more resilient balance sheet and a new portfolio of steel mills within the footprint of the United States that has long been its strategic focus.