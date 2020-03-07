ArcelorMittal USA suffered from 4.7% drop in flat-rolled demand last year

The steel industry has suffered from increasing trading of steel raw materials, especially iron ore, while there is limited exchange trading and uniform pricing of the finished steel products.

"ArcelorMittal’s sales are made based on shorter-term purchase orders as well as some longer-term contracts to certain industrial customers, particularly in the automotive industry. Steel price surcharges are often implemented on steel sold pursuant to long-term contracts to recover increases in input costs; however longer term contracts with low steel prices will not reflect increases in spot steel prices that occur after contract negotiation," ArcelorMittal said in its annual report.

"Spot market steel, iron ore and coal prices and short-term contracts are more driven by market conditions," it continued. "One of the principal factors affecting the company’s operating profitability is the relationship between raw material prices and steel selling prices. Profitability depends in part on the extent to which steel selling prices exceed raw material prices, and specifically the extent to which changes in raw material prices are passed through to customers in steel selling prices."

The problem is there's been a growing lag between raw material price changes and price changes for the finished steel products.