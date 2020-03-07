ArcelorMittal USA suffered from 4.7% drop in flat-rolled demand last year

The multinational steelmaker ArcelorMittal lost $2.45 billion in 2019 largely because of a decline in demand in its two largest markets: Europe and North America.
Combined, they make up for 60% of the steelmaker's overall business, ArcelorMittal said in its recently released annual report. As service centers and other steel buyers destocked, steel prices were not high enough to overcome increased volatility in raw material prices.
ArcelorMittal USA saw demand for flat products in the United States drop by 4.7% — the steepest decline since the 8.6% fall during the steel import crisis of 2015. The steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers with around 10,000 steelworkers, said the decline was exacerbated by significant destocking as global economic growth slowed to 2.6%, the lowest level since the financial crisis.
"This was due to underlying real steel demand weakening more than was anticipated at the start of the year, coupled by steel prices falling from high levels, resulting in stockists and later end-users reducing inventory levels, which negatively impacted the company’s deliveries and profitability," the steelmaker said in its annual report. "Although the company does not anticipate an economic recession in the United States over the next twelve months, as the country is in the longest economic expansion on record and given the frailty of the current global economic outlook, any new economic downturn could significantly impact ArcelorMittal’s deliveries and profitability."
The steel industry has suffered from increasing trading of steel raw materials, especially iron ore, while there is limited exchange trading and uniform pricing of the finished steel products.
"ArcelorMittal’s sales are made based on shorter-term purchase orders as well as some longer-term contracts to certain industrial customers, particularly in the automotive industry. Steel price surcharges are often implemented on steel sold pursuant to long-term contracts to recover increases in input costs; however longer term contracts with low steel prices will not reflect increases in spot steel prices that occur after contract negotiation," ArcelorMittal said in its annual report.
"Spot market steel, iron ore and coal prices and short-term contracts are more driven by market conditions," it continued. "One of the principal factors affecting the company’s operating profitability is the relationship between raw material prices and steel selling prices. Profitability depends in part on the extent to which steel selling prices exceed raw material prices, and specifically the extent to which changes in raw material prices are passed through to customers in steel selling prices."
The problem is there's been a growing lag between raw material price changes and price changes for the finished steel products.
"In recent periods, steel selling prices have not always been correlated with changes in raw material prices, although steel selling prices may also be impacted quickly due in part to the tendency of distributors to increase purchases of steel products early in a rising cycle of raw material prices and to hold back from purchasing as raw material prices decline," ArcelorMittal said in its annual report. "As average cost basis is used to determine the cost of the raw materials incorporated, inventories must first be worked through before a decrease in raw material prices translates into decreased operating costs."
After the Section 232 tariffs were imposed, steel prices in the United States hit a 10-year high of $1,014 a ton in July of 2018. But steel prices plunged to $603 a ton during the second half of last year as demand weakened, particularly from the automotive sector that's one of the steel industry's biggest customers.
"The dramatic decrease is due to 2018 having been a record year in which prices were inflated by Section 232 import tariffs on steel," ArcelorMittal said in its annual report. "In 2019, prices fell due to weak real demand and decreasing scrap prices."