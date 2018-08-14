ArcelorMittal USA will give workers profit-sharing bonuses for first time since 2016

ArcelorMittal USA turned a profit in the second quarter, marking the first time its Northwest Indiana steelworkers will receive profit-sharing bonuses in years.
"During the second quarter, substantially higher sales prices coupled with increased steel prices propelled ArcelorMittal USA to a favorable financial performance," ArcelorMittal USA President and Chief Executive Officer John Brett said. "Our unaudited adjusted EBIT for the second quarter 2018 resulted in a profit sharing amount of $3.59 per hour."
Thousands of ArcelorMittal workers have been getting bonuses tied to the price of hot-rolled steel, which has recently been hovering around $900 a ton, according to the steel pricing website Steel Benchmarker.
Under the current contract, workers also are supposed to get bonus pay when Chicago-based ArcelorMittal USA is profitable. ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford said this past quarter was the first time profit-sharing was triggered in the United States since the third quarter of 2016.
The Luxembourg-based steelmaker turned a $1.9 billion profit globally in the second quarter, its best financial performance since 2011.
"Despite this positive outcome, our shortfalls to our most recent forecast represent missed opportunities to produce and ship more steel," Brett said. "Demand for the third quarter 2018 is forecasted to be solid, however, several key market segments are closely managing their inventories and may be moderating their purchases in anticipation of a possible downward change in market supply. We need to work safely, focusing on reliability and cost to ensure that we are sustainable through the highs and the lows of our cyclical business while delivering a quality product on time to satisfy our customers."
In additional to reaping profits from higher steel prices, ArcelorMittal USA has made progress on safety, Brett said.
"ArcelorMittal USA flat carbon operations reported a lost time injury rate of 0.73 for second quarter 2018," he said. "While this safety performance was better than the target rate of 0.85, it was higher than the performance rate of the last two quarters of 0.53. Going forward, we must intensify our efforts and work safely in each work activity that we do."