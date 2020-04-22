You are the owner of this article.
ArcelorMittal warns state of 205 more temporary layoffs along the lakeshore
ArcelorMittal warns state of 205 more temporary layoffs along the lakeshore

ArcelorMittal warns state of 200 more temporary layoffs

ArcelorMittal's offices at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago are shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

ArcelorMittal warned the state of Indiana of another 205 layoffs in Northwest Indiana after the coronavirus caused an abrupt collapse in the demand for steel.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, the largest in the world by volume, filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, notices, with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, saying it would lay off 200 workers at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and another five at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County.

ArcelorMittal is putting the workers at its steel mill at 3210 Watling St. in East Chicago on temporary, unpaid furloughs of unknown duration.

"Many of the company’s customers have unexpectedly and temporarily closed their plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic," ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor Vice President and General Manager Wendell Carter wrote in a letter to the state of Indiana. "The temporary closure of these customers has a direct impact on our business and requires us to place employees on temporary, unpaid furlough."

The layoffs are expected to last less than six months.

"We are taking these employment actions because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable. We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the automotive closures, the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11th, the president’s declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related announcements and actions."

ArcelorMittal also warned the state it was temporarily furloughing five workers at Mittal Steel Railways Inc. at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor at 250 West U. S. 12 in Burns Harbor.

Debra Proper, the ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor manager of employee services, wrote in a letter to the state that the layoffs were expected to last less than six months.

Last week, ArcelorMittal warned the state it was laying off 63 probationary workers with fewer than two years' experience at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and another 33 at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. The latest WARN notices bring the total number of announced layoffs during the coronavirus crisis to 301 in Northwest Indiana.

The pandemic has hit the steel industry hard after coronavirus shut down auto plants and caused most other business to fall off completely. Steelmaking capacity utilization dropped to 56% last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Both ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel, the two largest steelmakers along Northwest Indiana's lakeshore, have been idling blast furnaces and cutting back on production after COVID-19 caused demand to suddenly plummet.

