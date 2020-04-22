ArcelorMittal warns state of 205 more temporary layoffs along the lakeshore

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ArcelorMittal warned the state of Indiana of another 205 layoffs in Northwest Indiana after the coronavirus caused an abrupt collapse in the demand for steel.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, the largest in the world by volume, filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, notices, with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, saying it would lay off 200 workers at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and another five at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County.

ArcelorMittal is putting the workers at its steel mill at 3210 Watling St. in East Chicago on temporary, unpaid furloughs of unknown duration.

"Many of the company’s customers have unexpectedly and temporarily closed their plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic," ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor Vice President and General Manager Wendell Carter wrote in a letter to the state of Indiana. "The temporary closure of these customers has a direct impact on our business and requires us to place employees on temporary, unpaid furlough."

The layoffs are expected to last less than six months.