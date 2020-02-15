ArcelorMittal: '2019 was a challenging year'

One of Northwest Indiana's largest employers said times have been tough in the steel business, but prices are finally rising.

"2019 was a challenging year," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said during a conference call with investors last week. "We faced the headwinds of softening global economic growth, weak automotive demand and supply chain destocking. Demand in our core markets declined, putting pressure on prices and spreads."

But the Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which has local operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, had demonstrated financial discipline during the downturn in the market, he said.

"That we were able to achieve $2.4 billion of free cash flow in 2019 demonstrates the progress we have made in recent periods on our Action 2020 plan," Mittal said. "And this will continue as we have identified a further $1 billion of cost improvement opportunities to be captured in the year ahead. We ended 2019 with net debt of $9.3 billion, its lowest-ever level, and are now focused on reaching our target of $7 billion by end of this year."

