ArcelorMittal: '2019 was a challenging year'

One of Northwest Indiana's largest employers said times have been tough in the steel business, but prices are finally rising.
"2019 was a challenging year," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said during a conference call with investors last week. "We faced the headwinds of softening global economic growth, weak automotive demand and supply chain destocking. Demand in our core markets declined, putting pressure on prices and spreads."
But the Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which has local operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, had demonstrated financial discipline during the downturn in the market, he said.
"That we were able to achieve $2.4 billion of free cash flow in 2019 demonstrates the progress we have made in recent periods on our Action 2020 plan," Mittal said. "And this will continue as we have identified a further $1 billion of cost improvement opportunities to be captured in the year ahead. We ended 2019 with net debt of $9.3 billion, its lowest-ever level, and are now focused on reaching our target of $7 billion by end of this year."
ArcelorMittal lost nearly $1.88 billion in the fourth quarter and $2.45 billion last year. But the multinational steelmaker, which has been the largest in the world by volume since it was forged in a merger in 2006, made progress toward its strategic goals.
"2019 also marked the culmination of a 15-year journey to establish a meaningful presence in India," Mittal said. "In December, we completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India in partnership with Nippon Steel. Now the new business, named ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India or AMNS, provides us with a large and quality presence in the world's fastest-growing steel market. It is already a well-run, profitable business, but one which we feel we can add value to and grow over the medium term."
And market conditions have been improving across the globe.
"Looking ahead, there are some early signs of market improvement. Inventory levels are very low, which indicate the significant destock we witnessed throughout 2019 appears to be ending," Mittal said. "This has supported the price rises we have seen in the U.S., European and Brazilian markets since the end of last year. ... Despite the challenges we faced in 2019, we have, as a company, made significant progress. As a management team, we are all focused on continuing that progress in 2020 and fully achieving the targets we have set ourselves."