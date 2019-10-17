ArcelorMittal won the World Steel Association's Steelie Award for excellence in sustainability.
The honor at the Steelies — sometimes called the Oscars of the steel industry — recognizes the company's leadership in the industry on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association gave the award to ArcelorMittal, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, for its Climate Action report from May that identifies ways the steel industry can reduce carbon and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, including by adopting new, low-emissions technologies.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, whose U.S. operations are headquartered in Chicago, plans to significantly reduce its emissions, including by becoming carbon-neutral in Europe by 2050.
“I am delighted to be able to collect this award for the third year in a row, particularly as I am told that the jury voted unanimously that ArcelorMittal should win it," said Brian Aranha, an executive vice president at ArcelorMittal. "We are immensely proud of the forward-thinking resource our people have put together to build stakeholder understanding of what a transition to a low-carbon steel industry means in practice."
Aranha stressed many of the details still need to be worked out.
"Although the report does not have all the answers, it is prompting some very important conversations with our stakeholders across the steel industry and beyond," he said. "Having these conversations will be essential to develop the collaborative approach the world needs to take if we are to unlock the full potential of the steel industry’s efforts to decarbonize. This includes working with governments around the world to develop consistent and supportive policy frameworks to enable our industry to succeed in meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement.”