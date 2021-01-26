 Skip to main content
ArcelorMittal workers eligible for trade adjustment benefits like income support payments and wage subsidies
ArcelorMittal workers eligible for trade adjustment benefits like income support payments and wage subsidies

ArcelorMittal workers eligible for trade adjustment benefits

Cleveland-Cliffs' offices at the Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago are shown. The ArcelorMittal signage was removed after the mill changed hands in a $1.4 billion deal.

 Joseph S. Pete

Displaced ArcelorMittal workers can apply for benefits including job training, income support and help with health care expenses through a federal program aiding workers negatively impacted by international trade.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development decided on Dec. 15 that any workers who lost their jobs in the previous year-and-a-half, or will lose their jobs in the following two years, at the former ArcelorMittal steel mill in East Chicago will qualify for Trade Adjustment Assistance benefits and services. The U.S. Department of Labor program helps factory workers who have lost jobs because of foreign trade. 

"Any worker laid off from ArcelorMittal, a producer of steel, galvanized and aluminum sheets, on or after July 7, 2019, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before Dec. 15, 2022, may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits," the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said in a news release.

ArcelorMittal laid off more than 940 steelworkers during the coronavirus pandemic last year, but had intended to bring them back as conditions warranted. It since sold its U.S. operations, including its Northwest Indiana mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor, to Cleveland-Cliffs, for $1.4 billion. The new owner expected to retain most workers.

Any laid-off workers can go to the nearest WorkOne office, including area ones in Gary, Hammond, Portage, LaPorte and Rensselaer, for benefits, including 100% of job training costs, up to 130 weeks of income-support payments, and reimbursement of up to 90% of travel costs for job searching or relocation for a new job.

Workers also can get IRS tax credits of up to 72.5% for monthly health care premiums and may qualify for wage subsidies of up to $10,000 if they're 50 and older.

For more information, visit www.in.gov/dwd/taa/, call 317-914-7323 or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

