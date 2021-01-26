ArcelorMittal workers eligible for trade adjustment benefits like income support payments and wage subsidies

Displaced ArcelorMittal workers can apply for benefits including job training, income support and help with health care expenses through a federal program aiding workers negatively impacted by international trade.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development decided on Dec. 15 that any workers who lost their jobs in the previous year-and-a-half, or will lose their jobs in the following two years, at the former ArcelorMittal steel mill in East Chicago will qualify for Trade Adjustment Assistance benefits and services. The U.S. Department of Labor program helps factory workers who have lost jobs because of foreign trade.

"Any worker laid off from ArcelorMittal, a producer of steel, galvanized and aluminum sheets, on or after July 7, 2019, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before Dec. 15, 2022, may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits," the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said in a news release.

ArcelorMittal laid off more than 940 steelworkers during the coronavirus pandemic last year, but had intended to bring them back as conditions warranted. It since sold its U.S. operations, including its Northwest Indiana mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor, to Cleveland-Cliffs, for $1.4 billion. The new owner expected to retain most workers.

