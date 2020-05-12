ArcelorMittal's credit rating cut to junk status as it offers $2 billion worth of shares

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ArcelorMittal's credit rating was cut to junk status by Moody's as the steelmaker looks to raise capital by offering $2 billion worth of stock and notes at a discounted rate.

Moody's downgraded the credit rating of the multinational steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, saying it was susceptible to demand loss during the coronavirus pandemic. The move makes borrowing more expensive for ArcelorMittal in the highly capital intensive business of steelmaking.

“The weaknesses in ArcelorMittal’s credit profile, including its exposure to cyclical end-markets such as the automotive, machinery and construction industries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,” Moody’s said in a note.

The financial services company said ArcelorMittal is susceptible to the virus continuing to spread but said its outlook is stable.