ArcelorMittal, whose North American operations are headquartered in Schererville, made a profit of $9.3 billion last year, down from $14.96 billion the previous year.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which also runs a Global Research and Development Center in East Chicago, saw its earnings slide as a result of falling steel prices worldwide. It made $261 million in profit in the fourth quarter, down from $4.04 billion during the same period last year.

“Despite the challenges that emerged as the year unfolded, our full-year results demonstrate the benefits of our strengthened asset portfolio and the improvements we have made to our cost base in recent periods. This, alongside the mitigatory actions we took in the second half of the year to adapt production levels and optimize energy consumption, has added resilience to our business," CEO Aditya Mittal said.

The company divested its Northwest Indiana integrated mills, which have high carbon emissions due to the coke they burn in their blast furnaces. It's been investing in more green steelmaking technology, such as a $25 million investment in the nuclear company TerraPower.

"The acquisition of Texas HBI helps us secure high-quality metallics for low-carbon steelmaking. We celebrated the commissioning of the European steel industry’s first carbon capture and re-use project in Belgium," Mittal said. "Our two low-carbon customer products, XCarb green steel certificates and XCarb recycled and renewably produced, continue to gain momentum with customers, and the XCarb Innovation Fund made a series of investments in compelling new low-carbon technologies."

ArcelorMittal was once the largest steelmaker in the world but lost the top spot to a Chinese competitor after selling most of its U.S. operations, including its Calumet Region mills, to Cleveland-Cliffs. The company's steel production fell 14.6% to 59 million tons last year.

The company, however, foresees growing demand.

"As we look ahead, evidence suggests that the customer destock we saw in the second half of 2022 has peaked, hence providing support to apparent steel consumption and steel spreads," Mittal said. "Although geopolitical uncertainty remains high, we remain confident in the strength and resilience of ArcelorMittal, and in our ability to successfully execute our strategy of growth, decarbonization and sustainable returns through all aspects of the cycle."