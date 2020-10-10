Area homes sales up despite shortage

“We always want to see more of a balance between buyers and sellers, but we are still in the middle of a pandemic and jobs are down and a lot of people are struggling, but the real estate market is still leading the market. I would have lost a lot of money betting on the way the market would go.”

Novak said, after a slight dip in sales in May at the start of the pandemic, sales have improved every month, and he expects the trend to continue in September.

“It’s a seller’s market, but sellers who are then looking to buy aren’t finding much to choose from. We are in a higher demand market. Our supply of homes is about a two-month supply, meaning, if no more homes were listed, we would run out of homes in two months. A year ago the area had a four-month supply.

“Nationally it’s closer to three months now, and it’s the same in the Chicago area. That’s quite low. Our demand is due, partly at least, to the Illinois influx of people looking for a home in Northwest Indiana.

“Sellers are hesitant,” he said. “They are comfortable with the price they are getting, but they are not liking what they see out there. With high prices, we should see more homes for sale, but that’s not the case.