Army flag flies in Navy territory after 2 longtime Hammond businesses wager on football game
Army flag flies in Navy territory after 2 longtime Hammond businesses wager on football game

HAMMOND — An Army West Point flag is flying over Calumet Breweries as a result of a friendly wager between the presidents of two longtime Hammond businesses over one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

Mark Kiernan, president of the 87-year-old beer and wine distributor Calumet Breweries, had a son at the Naval Academy who's now a Marine. Pete Korellis, the president of the 60-year-old roofing, sheet metal and masonry contractor Korellis Roofing, had a son attend West Point who's now an Army helicopter pilot.

His son Tyler Korellis, a Munster native, graduated from West Point, was commissioned, trained to fly the AH-64E Apache Helicopter, and assigned to serve as a platoon leader in 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. He went on to deploy to Afghanistan, where he provided close air support for ground forces.

Hinsdale native George Kiernan, Mark's son, graduated from the Navy Academy and is now serving in an intelligence unit in the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force in southern California.

For the past five years, the two proud parents have been placing gentlemen's wagers on the 130-year college football rivalry between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. 

“There is nothing more intense — or important — to the entire Naval Academy than to beat Army/West Point in all inter-academy competitions,” George said.

They initially bet logo-branded apparel from each other's businesses, but this year decided to raise the stakes so the losing side would have to fly the flag of the winner school over their business for an entire month.

Army shut out Navy 15-0 in a fog-shrouded gridiron battle this year, so Calumet Breweries is now flying the Army flag. Kiernan even threw in some of Calumet Breweries beverages as a bonus.

“Mark distributes alcohol throughout in Northwest Indiana. I have gotten bar signs in the past, even a few cases of beer this year. If he wins, I guess I could offer him a few bundles of shingles — but I think he would pass,” Korellis said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

