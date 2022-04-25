Arrested subcontractors have work licenses suspended

LAPORTE - A pair of subcontractors are now prohibited from doing construction jobs in LaPorte after having been charged with tax fraud and other counts related to hiring undocumented workers.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday voted to suspend the contractor licenses of Adeeb Kupty and his son, Fadi Kupty, for two years.

The owners of Pro Paint and Finish LLC and Drywall Hanging Services LLC out of Goshen were recently charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with Level 5 and Level 6 felony crimes including fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the licenses allowing them to do business in the city might be revoked if they’re convicted of the criminal allegations.

“Obviously, people are innocent until proven guilty. We’ll watch the court process closely and, if they’re found innocent, we’ll reinstate,” he said.

According to court documents, the Kuptys were subcontractors at The Banks, a $30 million-plus apartment complex going up at NewPorte Landing beside Clear Lake.

The Kuptys worked on the project under Flaherty & Collins Properties, the general contractor based in Indianapolis.

City Engineer Nick Minich said the license suspensions were for violations of city code governing illegal hiring practices. He credited the general contractor for shedding more light on what was transpiring at the job site.

“Without their help, we wouldn’t be able to kind of root out the bad actors,” he said.

Tenants started moving into the first building, with more than 60 units, last month.

Two other multi-story structures containing a similar number of apartments are expected to be finished in the fall.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege the father and son hired dozens of people for jobs like hanging and finishing drywall. They intentionally failed to properly document the workers to avoid withholding payroll taxes or provide them with workman’s compensation and unemployment benefits, according to the court documents.

Dermody, a former 10-year state representative, said illegal hiring practices hurt local economies and cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue a year.

“LaPorte is not a dumping ground for people to work around the rules and I think we made that clear,” he said.

