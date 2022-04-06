Art Barn School of Art to host its 28th annual Juried Art Exhibition

The Art Barn School of Art in rural Porter County is now hanging its 28th annual Juried Art Exhibition, which runs through May 19.

The group show features 90 pieces, which include works of drawing, painting, photography, pastels, printmaking, mixed media, glass, textile and ceramics.

The artworks on display were selected from 262 entries from 110 artists from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, South Dakota and California.

“We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. As we come near the end of a year-long celebration of Jan’s 100th birthday, we again dedicate this year’s exhibition to her and her contribution to the arts in the Region,” said Amy Davis Navardauskas, Art Barn Executive Director. “The quality of artwork is more impressive every year. I commend the efforts of each and every artist who submitted work for this exhibition.”

The juror was James Swanson, a member of the National Oil & Acrylic Society who has exhibited across the United States. He originally aspired to be a forest ranger but discovered he "was better at painting trees than identifying them."

“I have worked in many mediums over my career and appreciate all kinds of artwork," Swanson said. "During my review of submissions, I’ll be looking for strong ideas, design and composition, as well as excellence in draftsmanship, use of color and technique.”

An opening reception with the artists will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. People can meet and greet the artists, savor light refreshments and take advantage of a cash bar.

An awards presentation giving out more than $3,850 in purchase and merit awards will be given out at 7 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

“The 28th Juried Art Exhibition is a tribute to the 50-year legacy of our founder and a history-making beginning of the next 50 years of arts leadership,” said Navardauskas.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org.

