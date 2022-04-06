 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Art Barn School of Art to host its 28th annual Juried Art Exhibition

  • 0
Art Barn School of Art to host its 28th Annual Juried Art Exhibition

"Sunflower Sunset" by exhibiting artist, Abigail Unzicker is pictured.

 Provided

The Art Barn School of Art in rural Porter County is now hanging its 28th annual Juried Art Exhibition, which runs through May 19.

The group show features 90 pieces, which include works of drawing, painting, photography, pastels, printmaking, mixed media, glass, textile and ceramics.

The artworks on display were selected from 262 entries from 110 artists from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, South Dakota and California.

“We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of our late founder Jan Sullivan. As we come near the end of a year-long celebration of Jan’s 100th birthday, we again dedicate this year’s exhibition to her and her contribution to the arts in the Region,” said Amy Davis Navardauskas, Art Barn Executive Director. “The quality of artwork is more impressive every year. I commend the efforts of each and every artist who submitted work for this exhibition.”

The juror was James Swanson, a member of the National Oil & Acrylic Society who has exhibited across the United States. He originally aspired to be a forest ranger but discovered he "was better at painting trees than identifying them."

People are also reading…

“I have worked in many mediums over my career and appreciate all kinds of artwork," Swanson said. "During my review of submissions, I’ll be looking for strong ideas, design and composition, as well as excellence in draftsmanship, use of color and technique.”

An opening reception with the artists will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. People can meet and greet the artists, savor light refreshments and take advantage of a cash bar.

An awards presentation giving out more than $3,850 in purchase and merit awards will be given out at 7 p.m.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

“The 28th Juried Art Exhibition is a tribute to the 50-year legacy of our founder and a history-making beginning of the next 50 years of arts leadership,” said Navardauskas.

For more information, visit artbarnschool.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Art Barn School of Art to host annual Art Blitz

Art Barn School of Art to host annual Art Blitz

Art Barn School of Art will again host its annual Art Blitz festival, this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the art school's founding and what would have the been the 100th anniversary of late founder Jan Sullivan.

Art Barn accepting entries for juried exhibit

Art Barn accepting entries for juried exhibit

Artist James Swans, who has been represented in galleries of the United States, will serve as a juror. He has won a Quinquagenary Grand Prize in Painting at the 73rd Annual Wabash Valley Exhibition at the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Interview with Marty Walsh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts