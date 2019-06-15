People can check out the work of juried artists from across the country while strolling around the inaugural Valparaiso Art Festival in downtown Valparaiso later this month.
Highland Park, Illinois-based Amdur Productions will stage the free art festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Indiana Avenue, by Central Park Plaza.
“Due to the continued successes of our numerous Chicago area shows, we knew it was time to bring an Amdur Productions festival to Indiana,” says Amy Amdur, president of Amdur Productions, producer of the Valparaiso Art Festival. “Downtown Valparaiso is the perfect location for a new art show because of its lively atmosphere, bustling shopping district and proximity to the new Central Park Plaza. It’s a terrific town that values small businesses and cultural activities. We are delighted to add this show to our roster this summer.”
People will be able to buy artwork at a variety of price points in a number of mediums, including paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media, wood and furniture.
There will be live music by Cirrus Falcon, booth demonstrations by artists and many restaurants within walking distance.
Amdur Productions stages art festivals across the country, including the Gold Coast Art Fair, the Millennium Art Festival, the Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival and the Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee.
For more information, call 847-926-4300, email info@amdurproductions.com or visit amdurproductions.com.