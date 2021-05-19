 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art sale will benefit Miller Beach Arts & Creative District
urgent

Art sale will benefit Miller Beach Arts & Creative District

An art sale and cocktail party benefiting the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will take place Saturday.

The one-night-only fundraiser will take place from 6  to 9 p.m. at the Marshall J. Gardner of the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.

The artwork on display will represent a variety of eras, subjects and media. It includes contemporary paintings, mid-century modern pieces, dunes landscapes, rural landscapes, found objects, glass vases, shadow boxes and silkscreens on glass.

"We have been limited in being able to do big fundraisers since the pandemic hit as we were being COVID friendly so could not hold events with large crowds," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Meg Roman said. "Now that people are being vaccinated and things are looking up pandemic-wise, we're holding this art sale of pieces donated by friends and supporters. All kinds of art will be available: sculpture, paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, framed signed Doonesbury art posters and pottery."

Most of the pieces will be hung and sold. A few artworks will be available by private auction. 

The proceeds will benefit the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District and its arts and cultural programming.

"We are a non-profit 501 (c)3 and 99% volunteer organization," Roman said. "We rely solely on funding from grants and the generous donations of our patrons to provide a full calendar of events across all artistic genres every weekend of the year."

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The event will feature live music by George McMahon and be catered by D&K Salads. Hors d'ouevre, wine and premium beer will be be available.

"Proceeds of the fundraiser will ensure we can continue to hold events and exhibits, and provide space for community meetings, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions, and family parties," Roman said.

Attendees also can check out Chris Toepfer's "Art From Excess II" exhibit.

The number of attendees will be limited to allow for social distancing. People are required to wear masks and keep six feed apart.

For general information, please call 773.822.8086, visit millerbeacharts.org or find the arts organization on social media.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Steel shipments shot up by 18% in March

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Artist residency to transform Marshall Gardner Arts Center into working printmaking studio in August
Visual Arts

Artist residency to transform Marshall Gardner Arts Center into working printmaking studio in August

  • Updated

The Northwest Indiana artists Angela Mathias Saxon, Anne Corlett and Royce Deans will offer classes and sidewalk sales at “Painters Printing/Miller Edition,” which starts on August 9 and runs through August 30. During the artist residency, they will transform the gallery into a working studio and make new artwork every day based on the landscapes of the Miller Beach area.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts