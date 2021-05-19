Art sale will benefit Miller Beach Arts & Creative District

An art sale and cocktail party benefiting the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will take place Saturday.

The one-night-only fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marshall J. Gardner of the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.

The artwork on display will represent a variety of eras, subjects and media. It includes contemporary paintings, mid-century modern pieces, dunes landscapes, rural landscapes, found objects, glass vases, shadow boxes and silkscreens on glass.

"We have been limited in being able to do big fundraisers since the pandemic hit as we were being COVID friendly so could not hold events with large crowds," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Meg Roman said. "Now that people are being vaccinated and things are looking up pandemic-wise, we're holding this art sale of pieces donated by friends and supporters. All kinds of art will be available: sculpture, paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, framed signed Doonesbury art posters and pottery."

Most of the pieces will be hung and sold. A few artworks will be available by private auction.

The proceeds will benefit the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District and its arts and cultural programming.