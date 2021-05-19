Art sale will benefit Miller Beach Arts & Creative District

An art sale and cocktail party benefiting the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will take place Saturday.
The one-night-only fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marshall J. Gardner of the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary.
The artwork on display will represent a variety of eras, subjects and media. It includes contemporary paintings, mid-century modern pieces, dunes landscapes, rural landscapes, found objects, glass vases, shadow boxes and silkscreens on glass.
"We have been limited in being able to do big fundraisers since the pandemic hit as we were being COVID friendly so could not hold events with large crowds," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District Executive Director Meg Roman said. "Now that people are being vaccinated and things are looking up pandemic-wise, we're holding this art sale of pieces donated by friends and supporters. All kinds of art will be available: sculpture, paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, framed signed Doonesbury art posters and pottery."
Most of the pieces will be hung and sold. A few artworks will be available by private auction.
The proceeds will benefit the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District and its arts and cultural programming.
"We are a non-profit 501 (c)3 and 99% volunteer organization," Roman said. "We rely solely on funding from grants and the generous donations of our patrons to provide a full calendar of events across all artistic genres every weekend of the year."
The event will feature live music by George McMahon and be catered by D&K Salads. Hors d'ouevre, wine and premium beer will be be available.
"Proceeds of the fundraiser will ensure we can continue to hold events and exhibits, and provide space for community meetings, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions, and family parties," Roman said.
Attendees also can check out Chris Toepfer's "Art From Excess II" exhibit.
The number of attendees will be limited to allow for social distancing. People are required to wear masks and keep six feed apart.
For general information, please call 773.822.8086, visit millerbeacharts.org or find the arts organization on social media.