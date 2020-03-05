You are the owner of this article.
Art Van Furniture to close all stores, including in Hobart and Portage
Art Van Furniture to close all stores, including in Hobart and Portage

The Art Van Furniture store in Hobart.

Art Van Furniture is closing all of its stores, including those in Hobart and Portage.

Founded in Detroit 61 years ago, the furniture retailer has more than 140 stores across Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa and Missouri. The Michigan-based chain opened its first store in Northwest Indiana on U.S. 30 by the Southlake Mall in 2013 during a push into the Chicago metropolitan market.

Art Van took over the 45,000-square-foot former JC Penney Home Store site at 1600 E. 80th Ave. in the Merrillville Plaza in Hobart, just across the street from Merrillville. It also had a big-box store at 6245 U.S. 6 in Portage that included a Pure Sleep in-store mattress store.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," Art Van Furniture director of communications Diane Charles said in a written statement. "We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community. On behalf of the company we want to offer our sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, commitment and hard work. We also want to extend our gratitude to the many customers, vendors, franchisees, charities and communities who have supported these retailers."

Art Van donated to local charities like Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and had a flag exchange program where people could turn in worn or faded American flags every Labor Day and get a new one for free. It also had a promotion where it gave away furniture people bought if it snowed on Super Bowl Sunday.

Catering to "busy-busy" mothers between 35 and 54 years old who are "the CEOs and CFOs of their households," the long-family-owned firm sold furniture, home decor, custom fabrics, mattresses and artwork. It offered financing, overnight delivery and interior design advice.

Art Van carried leading brands like La-Z-Boy, Broyhill and England,Samsung, Sharp, Panasonic and Toshiba. 

It's just the latest in a string of brick-and-mortar retail closures that have followed the rise of e-commerce, which — while still a relatively small part of overall retail sales — has been eating away at the market share and profitability of traditional stores. The Region has seen many national chains vanish in recent years, including HHGregg, Sports Authority, MC Sports, Avenue Stores and Fallas. 

The company will begin liquidation sales Friday and expects to close its stores by May 31.

