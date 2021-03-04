 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artist to give talk at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts
urgent

Artist to give talk at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

{{featured_button_text}}
Artist to give talk at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

Photographer Tyrell Anderson will give a talk about his "Unapologetically Noir" exhibit at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts Friday.

 Joseph S. Pete

Artist Tyrell Anderson will give a talk about his "Unapologetically Noir" exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts Friday evening.

The photographer said he plans to discuss "project inspiration, implementation issues, project execution, photo techniques, the people who volunteered, and next steps."

Anderson, the Decay Devils president who recently published the photography book "Seven Seasons," will give a talk from 6:30  to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The exhibit at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood is now displaying a solo show of Anderson's photography that consists of 30 portraits of black people that explore the question of what it means to be black.

"Inspired by the documentary 'The Black Catholic Experience' by community activist Elaine Castellanos, this exhibition combines answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated," Anderson said in a press release. "The vision is to expand the gallery with more subjects to further the conversation on the topic of 'What does it mean to be black' and broaden the often-narrow views associated with it. Although there are numerous divides across the country, this exhibit aims to celebrate the African-American culture and continue to instill a sense of pride throughout the community. 'Unapologetically Noir' aims to demonstrate how the medium of photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our ever-changing landscape."

He took more photos of Northwest Indiana residents during the exhibition and plans to continue the project after it concludes. "Unapologetically Noir" runs in Miller through March 14.

The Decay Devils are slated to have a group show at the Marshall J. Gardner Center of the Arts later this year.

The gallery, a converted pharmacy that is run by the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District, is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There's temporarily a $5 entry fee because of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the art group's finances.

Masks and physical distancing are required. Copies of Anderson's book "Seven Seasons" will be available for purchase.

For general information, call 773.822.8086 or visit millerbeacharts.org.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts