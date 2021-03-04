Artist to give talk at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

"Inspired by the documentary 'The Black Catholic Experience' by community activist Elaine Castellanos, this exhibition combines answers to an array of personal questions along with the medium of photography to create an environment where the subject’s differences are not only highlighted but celebrated," Anderson said in a press release. "The vision is to expand the gallery with more subjects to further the conversation on the topic of 'What does it mean to be black' and broaden the often-narrow views associated with it. Although there are numerous divides across the country, this exhibit aims to celebrate the African-American culture and continue to instill a sense of pride throughout the community. 'Unapologetically Noir' aims to demonstrate how the medium of photography can be an essential cultural tool in spreading information across our ever-changing landscape."