Artist's new Michael Jordan mural has emerged as instant Region landmark

The moment is forever etched in history and the minds of any Chicago area sports fans who were lucky enough to witness it.
Near the end of the most watched game in National Basketball Association history, at what appeared to be end of one of the most illustrious careers in sports history, Michael Jordan cemented one of the most storied championship dynasties of all time by reaching around to swat the ball away from the Utah Jazz's tank-like power forward Karl "The Mailman" Malone at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
After the steal, Jordan methodically dribbled down the court as the seconds ticked away.
Jazz defender Bryon Russell plays Jordan close as he calmly bides his time. Jordan suddenly drives toward the lane, crosses over, steps back and swishes a 20-foot jump shot with only 5.2 seconds left on the clock.
"Jordan, open, CHICAGO WITH THE LEAD!" announcer Bob Costas hyperventilated. "Timeout Utah, 5.2 seconds left. Michael Jordan, running on fumes, with 45 points."
The shot ended up being Jordan's 25th game-winner and his final shot in a Chicago Bulls uniform, securing the team a "six-peat" that capped its extraordinary run of NBA dominance during the 1990s.
Longtime Bulls fan Oscar Juarez knew it was the moment he wanted depicted on the side of his sports bar when he bought the former 2nd String Quarterback Sports Bar & Grill at 719 W. 151st St. in East Chicago, and reopened it as OJ's Gametime last year.
2nd String Quarterback had a mural representing the Bears, Bulls, White Sox, Cubs and Blackhawks, but Juarez wanted something more distinctive that would commemorate one of the most triumphant moments in Chicago sports history.
"It was such an iconic Jordan moment," he said.
He partly wanted to convey the neighborhood tavern was under new ownership.
"It's a new bar and new concept," he said. "You'll see a lot of Jordan portraits in here after we freshened it up."
He envisioned a mural taking up half the building along the busy Indianapolis Boulevard, showing the moment Jordan and the ball were suspended in mid-air while the crowd of mostly Jazz fans froze in disbelief, with mouths hanging open, hands folded in prayer and arms thrown up in desperation, and with Russell turned toward the hoop looking on hopelessly.
Juarez asked around to find out what artist could pull it off. Everyone he talked to recommended Felix "Flex" Maldonado, a well-known muralist who has painted on the Hammond Environmental Education Center, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, El Salto, Emilio's, Coach's Corner and countless other buildings across the Region.
Most notably, Maldonado painted the iconic portrait of the Jackson 5 that debuted on a fence in Gary's Miller neighborhood and later took up the entire side of a four-story building in downtown Gary.
When they sat down to talk, Juarez knew he had found his man.
"Felix was out of town but I set up a meeting with him and told him, 'Hey man, I'm looking to do an iconic moment of Jordan's last shot as a Chicago Bull and I need the artist to pull it off,'" he said. "It's a difficult mural to do, but he's a very smart guy. He was the right guy. He's obviously very creative."
They batted around ideas, including showing Jordan with the late Kobe Bryant, but came back around to the image of the last shot securing Jordan's sixth's NBA title that Sports Illustrated ranked No. 1 in its list of the 100 greatest sports photos of all time. The idea was approved by the city of East Chicago, so long as it differed enough from photographer Fernando Medina's iconic shot of the game winner that there wouldn't be any intellectual property infringements.
"We had to jump through hoops with the city," Maldonado said. "They allowed us to do it since he was a public figure, but were concerned with copyright issues so we don't get sued and the city doesn't get sued."
Maldonado ended up making many substantial changes from the photo, depicting the crowd in an abstract way instead of detailing every fan in the background.
"We were eating nachos and drinking pop, trying to find a way to ensure the mural wouldn't infringe on any copyright while driving home the image without using the actual image," he said. "So we took the background and changed it up. We eliminated subjects and removed some items from the picture."
Maldonado and his assistant Lisa Jones painted the mural for four to six hours a day for three weeks in December. They braved the 40 degree weather, often jumping back into the van to warm up and bringing the paint cans with them so the paint wouldn't freeze and coagulate.
He ended up expanding the mural to the entire side of the building so that a second-floor apartment window would represent the backboard.
"Incorporating the top window really makes the impact of the whole mural," Maldonado said. "When I was finishing up, people were exciting, saying that's pretty cool, and recognizing it was clever to paint the whole wall."
Maldonado used swirls of black, white and grey paint to depict the other players and the crowd. The background is soft and out-of-focus while Jordan is in sharp relief for contrast. The background is in black-and-white while Jordan and the ball are in color to heighten the dramatic effect.
"Oscar at the beginning would ask me about the details in the background," Maldonado said. "He didn't see the vision at first, but waited patiently for me to show him how it was going to get done. It isn't a mural you appreciate from up close. It's a mural you appreciate from afar. The more you stand back, the more you see how everything comes together."
The contrast between the subject and backdrop makes the mural stand out all that much more, Juarez said.
"It looks great on the boulevard," he said. "Jordan and the ball being in color against that background on a grand scale just makes it pop. It's been grabbing attention. A lot of random people have been coming by to take photos."
Maldonado's mural — located along a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard — proved to be an instant hit and landmark. Passersby often pull over to snap pictures or take selfies, and a music video already have been shot there.
"It's become a mini tourist attraction," Maldonado said. "I'm happy the city is as proud of it as I am. It was a tremendous game and a bittersweet moment because you knew he wasn't coming back, as a Bulls fan. It was the end of the Bulls era. This kind of revisits that era and preserves that time in sports history."
It's also gotten rave reviews. Artist Replete described it as "one of the greatest Michael Jordan murals we've ever seen."
"The entire composition from the placement to the idea of the piece itself shows the brilliance that lies within this Midwest creative's mind," Artist Replete posted in its 15 Artists You Should Know About in 2021 list. "And he deserves more recognition for it."
Juarez plans to install lighting to dramatically illuminate the Jordan mural at night.
"I'm very pleased with how it turned out," he said. "As a kid I was a big Jordan fan and was watching that game. It brings everything back. He did a great job to convey the full ambiance of a mural you can see from down the street. Felix is a great and very detailed artist. I'm not going to say it's his finest work but it's definitely grand. He's a great artist and I give him all the credit."
Maldonado was excited to do a tribute to one of his sports heroes. He has long been a huge fan of Jordan, who once played an exhibition game at Washington High School in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.
"I love Michael," he said. "He changed the game, the sport and culture of basketball. He's no less a genius than Prince or Michael Jackson."
The Jordan mural has been so well-received East Chicago has already approached Maldonado about doing more murals.
"With my portfolio, I want to bring the community together with something they can enjoy and that will educate them about the past, so they can see the history," he said. "Whether Gary, East Chicago or anywhere else, I hope to bring to light more of the culture and educate people through art."
