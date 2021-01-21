Artist's new Michael Jordan mural has emerged as instant Region landmark

"It looks great on the boulevard," he said. "Jordan and the ball being in color against that background on a grand scale just makes it pop. It's been grabbing attention. A lot of random people have been coming by to take photos."

Maldonado's mural — located along a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard — proved to be an instant hit and landmark. Passersby often pull over to snap pictures or take selfies, and a music video already have been shot there.

"It's become a mini tourist attraction," Maldonado said. "I'm happy the city is as proud of it as I am. It was a tremendous game and a bittersweet moment because you knew he wasn't coming back, as a Bulls fan. It was the end of the Bulls era. This kind of revisits that era and preserves that time in sports history."

It's also gotten rave reviews. Artist Replete described it as "one of the greatest Michael Jordan murals we've ever seen."

"The entire composition from the placement to the idea of the piece itself shows the brilliance that lies within this Midwest creative's mind," Artist Replete posted in its 15 Artists You Should Know About in 2021 list. "And he deserves more recognition for it."

Juarez plans to install lighting to dramatically illuminate the Jordan mural at night.