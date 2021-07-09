Artist's paintings brighten Woodland Cancer Care Center where she was treated

LaPorte-based artist Ginny Scott got life-saving treatment for cancer at the Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City five years ago.
Now the former patient is brightening windowless exam rooms with vibrant splashes of color.
Scott painted two abstract paintings that greet patients and physicians at the cancer center at 8955 W. 400 N.
Radiation oncologist Luke Miller reached out to Scott about the commission to create the abstract impressionist pieces for the medical office.
“It’s really an honor, and when Dr. Miller approached me, I was shocked,” she said.
Now being hung in the lobby for a few weeks for everyone to enjoy, the paintings will be placed where windows were removed in exam rooms after the Woodland Cancer Care Center built a new addition housing a linear accelerator to provide radiation treatment for cancer patients.
“It looks like it’s almost intentional for the art to go there,” Director of Oncology Services Catherine Hebbe said.
A juried member of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Scott studied under New York artists Florence Weisman and Alton Tobey and sculptor Florence Weisman. She has worked as a professional artist most of her life. She has exhibited her abstract impressionist paintings widely, including at The Napleton Gallery in Merrillville, The Village Gallery in Valparaiso, the Towle Theater in Hammond and Purdue Northwest in Westville.
Scott paints canvases on the floor. She prefers that method as opposed to the traditional easel as it allows her to move around and work on the painting from every angle.
“I never know what I’m going to do. I don’t sketch. I don’t draw. I just paint. I visualize. So, it’s coming from my mind. It’s coming from my subconscious,” she said.
She hopes the paintings will bring comfort and peace to patients undergoing cancer treatment in the facility.
“My objective with this work was just to create some peaceful moment,” she said. “You can enjoy the color, you can enjoy the structure and whatever you see, you see.”