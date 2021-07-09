 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artist's paintings brighten Woodland Cancer Care Center where she was treated
urgent

Artist's paintings brighten Woodland Cancer Care Center where she was treated

Artist's paintings enliven Woodland Cancer Care Center where she was treated

Woodland Cancer Care Center nurse Kris Shebel, from left, Director of Oncology Catherine Hebbe, Dr. Luke Miller, artist Ginny Scott and Franciscan Health Michigan City Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen unveil new paintings for the Woodland Cancer Care Center.

 Provided

LaPorte-based artist Ginny Scott got life-saving treatment for cancer at the Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City five years ago.

Now the former patient is brightening windowless exam rooms with vibrant splashes of color.

Scott painted two abstract paintings that greet patients and physicians at the cancer center at 8955 W. 400 N.

Radiation oncologist Luke Miller reached out to Scott about the commission to create the abstract impressionist pieces for the medical office.

 “It’s really an honor, and when Dr. Miller approached me, I was shocked,” she said.

Franciscan Health, one of the largest hospital operators with thousands of employees in Northwest Indiana, is raising its minimum hourly pay to $15 an hour.

Now being hung in the lobby for a few weeks for everyone to enjoy, the paintings will be placed where windows were removed in exam rooms after the Woodland Cancer Care Center built a new addition housing a linear accelerator to provide radiation treatment for cancer patients.

“It looks like it’s almost intentional for the art to go there,” Director of Oncology Services Catherine Hebbe said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

A juried member of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Scott studied under New York artists Florence Weisman and Alton Tobey and sculptor Florence Weisman. She has worked as a professional artist most of her life. She has exhibited her abstract impressionist paintings widely, including at The Napleton Gallery in Merrillville, The Village Gallery in Valparaiso, the Towle Theater in Hammond and Purdue Northwest in Westville.

Scott paints canvases on the floor. She prefers that method as opposed to the traditional easel as it allows her to move around and work on the painting from every angle.

“I never know what I’m going to do. I don’t sketch. I don’t draw. I just paint. I visualize. So, it’s coming from my mind. It’s coming from my subconscious,” she said.

She hopes the paintings will bring comfort and peace to patients undergoing cancer treatment in the facility.

“My objective with this work was just to create some peaceful moment,” she said. “You can enjoy the color, you can enjoy the structure and whatever you see, you see.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts