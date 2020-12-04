Artist's tree sports dreams of an artsy Christmas

"Borsos, an accomplished artist herself, painted in oil and canvas 18 small renditions of famous paintings by the Masters, and these have been color copied and presented on the Art Center’s tree for all to enjoy. Janel beautifully captured the likenesses of these famous works, and the original artist is named on the back," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The Art Center appreciated the time and effort that she put into creating these miniature oil paintings, which took a year to finish. She plans to gift several of her little paintings to special friends this holiday season. The remainder will be available for sale at the Art Center. We hope that as visitors stroll through the park, they will stop to see how many paintings they recognize."