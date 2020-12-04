Artist's tree sports dreams of an artsy Christmas

Chesterton Art Center board member and local artist Janel Borsos decorated a special art-themed tree for the Chesterton-Duneland Kiwanis Club’s Festival of Trees along the sidewalk near the gazebo in Chesterton’s downtown Thomas Centennial Park.
Local businesses and nonprofits, including the Chesterton Art Center, sponsor trees they decorate every December to spread holiday cheer at the park across from the downtown business district.
Borsos' tree is decorated with miniature painting renditions of the works of master artists, including Monet, Chagall, Van Gogh, Degas, and Grant Wood.
"Borsos, an accomplished artist herself, painted in oil and canvas 18 small renditions of famous paintings by the Masters, and these have been color copied and presented on the Art Center’s tree for all to enjoy. Janel beautifully captured the likenesses of these famous works, and the original artist is named on the back," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The Art Center appreciated the time and effort that she put into creating these miniature oil paintings, which took a year to finish. She plans to gift several of her little paintings to special friends this holiday season. The remainder will be available for sale at the Art Center. We hope that as visitors stroll through the park, they will stop to see how many paintings they recognize."
The art center features the work of its artist members and also artisan gifts including ceramics, fiber, glassware and handcrafted jewelry.
The gallery is downtown Chesterton is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 926-4711, visit chestertonart.com, or find the Chesterton Art Center on Facebook or Instagram.
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
Hammond holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.