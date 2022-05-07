Arts center in Miller gets rehab, expanded hours, new activities

GARY — More than a decade ago, after vacancies opened up along Lake Street in Miller, volunteers from the community came together to form Miller Beach Arts and Creative District.

They were looking to leverage the lakefront Gary neighborhood's long artistic tradition and revitalize it as a cultural destination.

They were gifted the mid-century modern Miller Drug Co. building, which they transformed into the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts — named in honor of the pharmacist who long filled prescriptions there. It's since hosted countless art exhibits, lectures, film screenings, and wine- and 18th Street craft beer-fueled receptions.

The all-volunteer group long planned to do renovations to the historic 6,100-square-foot pharmacy building that was built in 1959 but the work got deferred over the years.

Then board member Terese Cooke Bottner was driving by with her cousin, who lives in Maryland.

"She said it doesn't look like anybody lives there," she said. "I had been looking at it so long I didn't have that perspective. It took a visitor's eye to do something about the facade."

So she spearheaded a campaign to overhaul the facade, adding a Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts sign above the candy cane striping and a Miller Beach Arts and Creative District sign under the iconic vertical Miller sign. The latter has been updated so it now lights up at night like a bright beacon. The arts district is planning a fundraising campaign to do more extensive renovations; they've nearly completed refurbishing the basement to host art and pottery classes.

"Somebody pointed out it looked crummy so we did something about it," Cooke Bottner said. "It just took a little bit of effort and so many people came together with a unified feeling. It's a big deal. The Miller sign is iconic. It represents Lake Street. We want to preserve the integrity of the sign and the building. It's such a landmark. My mom got prescriptions there. That building has a history, it makes other businesses look good and it helps bring more people from outside to the area, showing them we have a lot to offer here."

Expanded hours, offerings

It's part of an ongoing rejuvenation of the arts center, which is resuming being open during weekdays when its latest exhibit, featuring quilts, opens. Under new Executive Director Jenifer Vargo Okamura, the center has added yoga and Pilates classes, hosted trivia nights and brought back film screenings. It's working to offer art therapy and just installed a "Smokin' Art" cigarette vending machine repurposed to distribute pieces of art small enough to fit in a cigarette pack. The Miller Arts and Creative District also is bringing public sculpture to the neighborhood, including the abstract metal "To Bee or Not to Bee" sculpture that will be placed in the Ming Ling parking lot right next to the art center.

"Jen and I have the same vision of making it a community center that has programming around the art," board chair Kathy Long said. "I can't say enough of the work she's done. We're getting it reinvigorated. We're excited to see new faces join the old faces. We just appreciate all the support we get from Miller and the wider community."

The contractor Great Lakes Signs of Gary recently installed the colorful new pastel signs on the art center's facade on Lake Street.

"I cried when I first saw it," Cooke Bottner said. "We were watching the signs go up and people were stopping by to congratulate us. We were so excited, especially to pass by and see the signs lit up at night. It's been really emotional. I grew up in Miller blocks away from the Gardner Center. I love Miller and love Gary. I work with at-risk youth in the community and it's somewhere you can bring kids to show them they have somewhere to show their art and performances to the community. It can change their life."

The Miller sign, which can be seen from as far away as the South Shore Line train station by Dunes Highway, is a longtime local landmark that helps establish a sense of place in the commercial district, longtime community activist George Rogge said.

"It needed to be re-electrified and, by golly, the new board and Kathy Long did it," he said. "It is magnificent. It lets you know you are right in the middle of the business district. The pylon sign has people traveling down memory lane. When it's all lit up, it reminds people of the drug store. It instills community pride. It breathes new life into a worn and weathered landmark that brings pride to residents who have been here, stayed here and seen things slowly come back into bloom."

With lighting, the Miller sign is a now beacon at night, Rogge said.

"You have a new director and new board doing things they weren't thinking of before. It's exciting," he said. "Every organization needs rejuvenation. Now we have a National Park and a good beach so we need to let people know things are happening in Miller Beach. The housing sales are soaring. A lot of young people are moving in. There's a lot of excitement. We're seeing a lot more tourism in Miller because of the National Park status. We now have something like 40 or 50 Airbnbs now. We need something to draw people down to Lake Street when they come to see the lakeshore, waters and trails."

Vargo Okamura has been working to expand the programming, bringing in classes where people can practice yoga or pilates while surrounded by art. She resurrected movie night that will soon screen the cult classic "Empire Records" and brought in host Josh Gamble's All in Jest trivia nights, which should return in the fall. A business networking group will soon host a Juneteenth celebration there that will include a fashion show and gala.

The venue will soon host the one-woman show "Hoosier Daddy" about an adoption journey and host auditions for "Madwomen's Cabaret," a play the new Miller Community Theatre troupe plans to stage in August.

"There's a flurry of new programs and arts groups getting the building," she said. "For yoga and Pilates, it's a beautiful place to calm your mind and see the arts with different exhibits coming through. The trivia nights have been a great time and brought a lot of people. We're having a bunch of different activities to serve a diversity of people. We're trying to have something for everybody of every age and economic background."

The gallery will soon again reopen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays to cater to people who want to visit during the day instead of on weekend evenings.

"We're activating the space," she said. "We received this donation from the Gardner family 11 years ago and it helped build the arts district. We've got a comedy theater, the Miller School Shops and more things popping up around the arts district."

Public sculpture

In conjunction with the Miller Garden Club Friends of Marquette Park, the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District will soon bring in abstract metal public sculptures that will be installed at Marquette Park, by the Gary Bathing Beach Aquatorium, and in a raised bed in the public parking lot next to the arts center. They're bringing in work from classically trained sculptors who launched a similar public art program in Decatur, Indiana.

The pieces evoke bees, tall ships and a woman dancing and will be rotated out every two years.

"We took a field trip to Decatur and found the sculpture contributes to the economic vitality of their community," she said. "It brings foot traffic. There's a tour every summer. It attracts people and artists."

The art center also recently debuted its "Smokin' Art" vending machine that was inspired by similarly repurposed vending machines at venues like the Chicago Cultural Center and the Eiteljorg Museum in downtown Indianapolis.

They found a 350-pound steel vending machine with 22 slots when a resident was cleaning out her house. They cleaned it up, refurbished it and lightly painted it a bright blue color.

"It's truly a word of art in itself," Long said.

They commissioned artists like Ish Muhammad and Jennifer Taylor from the Sparkle House to create artworks that would fit inside cigarette boxes such as jewelry, flipbooks and painted blocks of wood that could be displayed on a desk or bookshelf. The public can buy the pieces of original art for $5 or $10 each.

Many feature beach scenes or bird themes.

"The artists were really excited about it," Long said. "They knew it was going to be fun. It's amazing to be able to have the work of so many artists in one space, maybe the size of a refrigerator, and make it affordable. It's all local artists ranging from complete unknowns to internationally recognized artists like Ish Muhammad."

Different artists will be rotated through so there's always something new.

"We're going to keep it as long as this machine keeps working," Long said. "We took something as terrible as a cigarette machine and made it positive and fun. It's a total novelty. Some people are young enough where they don't even know what it is."

More improvements are in store at the art center. The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District will soon launch a capital campaign to replace the aluminum on the facade and install new energy-efficient windows and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant doorway. It plans to refurbish the brickwork and the back and side of the building and redo the terrazzo floor, which Long described as "gorgeous."

"This really is an icon for Lake Street and an anchor for redevelopment as we look to bring back restaurants and shops after the pandemic and two years of Lake Street road construction," she said. "This is a destination for the Region that improves the already bodacious Miller Beach neighborhood of Gary. The Gardner family saved this building from falling apart and donated it to us and now we're freshening it up. It establishes a centerpiece for the Miler neighborhood. It will look absolutely stunning after everything we've got planned. We determined we needed to do these projects seven or eight years ago and there's no reason not to go do it. We're refreshing it."

Cooke Bottner said there was a lot of momentum with the new leadership and recent improvements.

"There is a resurgence and it's a reminder of the creative capacity we have," she said. "There's so much art in Gary and so much art in Northwest Indiana and so many talented people to highlight. The facility is a cultural hub that's a conduit for that. It helps highlight the culture of the area."

For more information, including on how to donate, visit millerbeacharts.org.

