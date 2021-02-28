As Disney CEO, Hammond native Bob Chapek has prioritized diversity, making content more representative

Hammond native Bob Chapek has prioritized diversity during his time as Disney CEO.
"I think everybody in society got a pretty big wake-up call over the last year in terms of something that we all knew needed to be addressed, and we worked on it," the Indiana University graduate said during a virtual chat with IU students, faculty and alumni last week. "I think we need to do more — bigger, faster and stronger. When I got this job, not only was it the time the pandemic was upon us, all the social unrest was happening at the same time."
Chapek, a graduate of Clark High School in Hammond, established six pillars for Disney to rally around: transparency, representation, accountability, community, culture and content.
"Our content is the biggest way that we have the ability to influence the world around us," he said during the address to IU. "Certainly at Disney, I write big checks to good causes but it is not about the big checks. The biggest thing is to make content that is representative of the world around us, to seek out filmmakers that have points of view that not all of us may not have had."
He wants to ensure Disney keeps up with the times, so it stays relevant with modern-day consumers and doesn't end up "a dinosaur."
"Just like my upbringing in the Region shaped me, filmmakers have been shaped by their own experiences," Chapek said. "We want to ensure our content represents the world, not as people saw it five, 10, 50 years ago, but as people see the world and should see the world more broadly today."
Disney has been working to create more diverse programming such as ESPN's "The Undefeated."
"It has become a beacon of inspiration for the rest of the company," he said. "It's something we will look to expand in the Walt Disney Company so we can help filmmakers tell stories. If you haven't checked it out, it's incredible."
Disney has sought to hire more diverse talent to create its television programming and movies like "Coco" and "Soul." It's been a priority to find scriptwriters with broader points of view, since development starts with the script, Chapek said.
"Another thing is we created a new council where we work aggressively on that last pillar, the creative one, where we try to inspire people that work in the studios and TV areas, and try to find diverse directors — talent for both the front and back of the camera — so we represent society," he said. "I chair the council as CEO along with the head of diversity and inclusion. We meet regularly and tackle tough issues. One of the things we have done at this group is to make the decision that at least 50% of charitable giving goes to diverse sources, diverse organizations. Now that we have that goal, we can hold ourselves accountable and measure progress."
Douglas Freeland, moderator of the IU event, said it "sounds like Disney is walking the talk and is action-oriented."
"There are a lot of people these days talking about this and it's well-intended, most of it, but actions speak louder than words, so I'm impressed with what Disney is doing," Freeland said.
Under Chapek's tenure, Disney also has grappled with some problematic properties from its past.
"You have to walk the talk and cannot just say things. You have to do it," Chapek said. "We made a decision to change some of our attractions in our parks that have been around for a long time. This goes back to the legacy issue and superfans not wanting anything to change. Splash Mountain has been there for over 60 years and you realize it's based on 'Song of the South.' That is based on a story which depicts happy slaves. That is probably not the place we want to be and where Disney wants to be. You have to have the courage to go ahead and change something that has been pleasing a good number of people and has had high guest ratings for the last 60 years, very high guest ratings. You make the change so that you can not only talk about making a positive change but really get into it and make changes. We will walk the talk and hire people that are diverse — the people working on the conversion of that are very diverse."
In the wide-ranging interview, Chapek also was asked by a student about the worst career advice he ever got.
A supervisor at a previous job told him that tactics were all that mattered and to just execute.
"Obviously if you don't have that North Star and don't know what route you are going to take, you can't execute tactics as well as you possibly could," he said. "You can't execute if it's the wrong strategy. Particularly as you develop in your career and are charged with more responsibility for charting the course, you have to pick that hill and figure out where everyone will go. It's not like you are just managing yourself. At Disney, we have 200,000 employees and it's my job to motivate them to go in the same direction."