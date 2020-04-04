As many as a quarter of Region small businesses could close for good, economist warns

After the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread economic disruption across the country and world, Indiana saw a whopping 3,198.22% increase in initial unemployment claims, to 146,243, last week, as compared to the 4,434 in the first week of the year.
WalletHub said that's the seventh highest jump in the United States. State officials say the number of claims and the speed with which they're increasing have no precedent in history.
The stay at home orders could cause unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression, but the Region economy should eventually recover without too much lasting long-term damage, said Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak. But the short-term economic pain might be severe, and could result in the failure of many small businesses in a way that would change the landscape of Northwest Indiana.
"The coronavirus has been affecting the Region’s economy and employment in two main ways: first, positive cases (of the disease) have been preventing businesses and other establishments from remaining open and second, the stay at home order has dramatically reduced customers for local businesses," Pollak said. "The goal of the second is to reduce the severity of the first. It’s crucial to reduce the impact of the virus through staying at home and social distancing. While this may slow the economy in the short-term it will overall reduce the long-term economic damage and loss of human life."
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have forecast that gross domestic product could fall by 10% to 25% this quarter, potentially exceeding the largest GDP decline in history.
"Unemployment could rise to 10% to 15%, rates which have not been seen since the Great Depression," Pollak said. "These estimates are extreme, but not unreasonable. We have already started to see extreme effects, as in the last two weeks unemployment claims both nationally and in Indiana have shattered records by a factor of five or more, and we’ve begun to talk about those losing their jobs as a significant percentages of the workforce."
Purdue University Northwest Clinical Assistant Professor of Finance and Economic Development Anthony Sindone said as many as 80,000 workers locally could lose jobs in retail, food service and construction. He said that job losses could top 90,000 across Northwest Indiana during the month of June if unemployment hits 14% to 16% nationwide.
"If anyone thinks the peak numbers of those infected will be reached in 15 days or so, they would be extremely optimistic," Sindone said. "We are still at the beginning of this outbreak in Indiana in general and Northwest Indiana in particular. The rise in infections, job losses and unemployment will not level off until sometime in May. Keep in mind that the job market data are lagging indicators. That means even though the outbreak along with the business closures might be leveling off in May, the unemployment numbers will tend to continue to rise until well into the summer."
Stay at home orders could be especially difficult for independent small businesses that are locally owned, including retailers and restaurants, Pollak said. As many as a quarter could end up shuttering for good.
"The businesses that will struggle the most, and have employment hit the hardest, are those that are unable to continue to provide regular service during the crisis," he said. "Among these, small businesses and those with limited cash on hand and small profit margins, particularly restaurants and non-grocery retail, of which Northwest Indiana has a higher than average proportion employed, will suffer the worst. Many of these businesses have limited resources to wait out the crisis and I would not be surprised if 20% to 25% of small businesses that we see closing will never re-open."
Restaurants like Abuelo's in Merrillville and Jordy N Jax BBQ in Valparaiso already have permanently shuttered in Northwest Indiana after an executive order forced the closure of all dining rooms to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 1 million people worldwide.
"Even manufacturing, which might appear more resilient since it involves less direct face-to-face interaction, is not being spared, as the steel industry has idled furnaces and reduced employment in mills indefinitely," he said.
A few businesses have been thriving during the pandemic, including grocery stores and home delivery services.
"Not all businesses are reducing employment. Online resellers like Amazon are swamped with demand and hiring workers while gig-economy firms like Instacart and Uber Eats can barely keep up with demand," Pollak said. "Grocery stores and warehouse stores like Costco are seeing record sales, although this is driven by panic buying and may not last. Retailers with both online and brick and mortar stores may be able to rely on their online sales to offset in-store purchases, but not completely for all."
Federal relief that includes direct payments to people and forgivable emergency loans to businesses if used for payroll will be too little and too late, Pollak said. But when life finally returns to normal, Northwest Indiana's economy will start coming back, too.
The economic pain is tied to the steps taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus and not to any underlying structural problems, Pollak said.
"If there is a bright side to this crisis, it’s that much of the economic pain is being self-inflicted and, if handled properly, can be reversed without long-term impact," he said. "There is far less, if any, fundamental economic weakness driving this economic crisis. It is a biological and human economic crisis. The coronavirus recession will likely be severe and last for months if not years, but there is every reason to believe the U.S. and the Northwest Indiana economy will eventually recover quickly. The economic landscape may not look the same, many firms may not survive, worker and employer expectations about things like health care and paid sick leave may change as well as closer scrutiny to the supply of critical products, but the same economic opportunities will still be there."
Sindone hopes the Northwest Indiana economy will start slowly coming back to life by the fall if life starts to return to normal. The shock of the coronavirus could help create a more resilient economy in the long term, he said.
"There is a bright side to all this, as I see it. Any firm that is structured to operate online is doing relatively well. Video conferencing companies have seen their numbers grow exponentially," he said. "Once things return to somewhat normal, we might see the demand for such services decrease as well. But I suspect the demand, while shrinking, will not decrease to the pre-pandemic levels. Companies are learning to operate in a leaner manner. Workers are discovering that they should probably develop skill sets that will enable them to take advantage of changing structures in the labor market. If that happens, we will be better prepared for future disruptions in the economy of the U.S., Indiana, and Northwest Indiana."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.