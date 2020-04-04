As many as a quarter of Region small businesses could close for good, economist warns

"Even manufacturing, which might appear more resilient since it involves less direct face-to-face interaction, is not being spared, as the steel industry has idled furnaces and reduced employment in mills indefinitely," he said.

A few businesses have been thriving during the pandemic, including grocery stores and home delivery services.

"Not all businesses are reducing employment. Online resellers like Amazon are swamped with demand and hiring workers while gig-economy firms like Instacart and Uber Eats can barely keep up with demand," Pollak said. "Grocery stores and warehouse stores like Costco are seeing record sales, although this is driven by panic buying and may not last. Retailers with both online and brick and mortar stores may be able to rely on their online sales to offset in-store purchases, but not completely for all."

Federal relief that includes direct payments to people and forgivable emergency loans to businesses if used for payroll will be too little and too late, Pollak said. But when life finally returns to normal, Northwest Indiana's economy will start coming back, too.

The economic pain is tied to the steps taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus and not to any underlying structural problems, Pollak said.