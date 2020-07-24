Ascena bankruptcy will close Catherines, Justice stores in potential blow to Region malls

While it has not identified which stores will close, that drastic reduction could affect its other Region locations, such as the Ann Taylor Factory Store at Lighthouse Place, its Lane Bryant Outlet in Lighthouse Place, and Lane Bryant stores in Shops on Main in Schererville, the Southlake Mall in Hobart, and Valparaiso Walk in Valparaiso.

“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we took a strategic step forward to protect the future of the business for all of our stakeholders,” said Carrie Teffner, interim executive chair of Ascena. “The restructuring agreement formalizes our lenders’ overwhelming support for a comprehensive plan to deleverage our balance sheet, right-size our operations and inject new capital into the business. With the cash generated from our ongoing operations and the new money financing commitments we received from our lenders, we expect to have sufficient liquidity to meet our operational obligations during the court-supervised process. We expect to move through this process on an expedited timeframe as our talented leadership team, established over the last year, stays focused on generating profitable growth and driving value for customers and stakeholders.”