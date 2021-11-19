 Skip to main content
Ascend Indiana raises $23.8 million to roll out online job platform statewide
Ascend Indiana is rolling out statewide.

 Joseph S. Pete

Ascend Indiana, an online job platform in the Indianapolis area, raised $23.8 million to expand its service across the Hoosier State.

The website helps job seekers find employment and training opportunities in Indiana. More than 550 employers across the state are now advertising job openings on the site. Thus far, it has connected more than 2,300 job seekers with their next job.

The goal is to roll out the service statewide with the new capital that will allow it to scale up.

“Over the last year and a half, the employment landscape in Indiana has changed drastically, from the record high unemployment rates caused by COVID-19 to the surging demand for talent today,” said Jason Kloth, president and CEO of Ascend Indiana. “The Ascend Network is helping thousands of job seekers, including students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, navigate more efficiently to employment opportunities. Through generous support from many funders, the Ascend Network is strategically positioned to help more Hoosiers find quality employment and training opportunities in this rapidly changing labor market.”

Ascend focuses mainly on college students and recent graduates. It works with a number of different colleges across the state, including Indiana, Purdue and Ball State universities.

It was started by the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership with the help of a $12.75 million Lilly Endowment grant in 2019. It has since raised $11 million in additional funding, including from community partners and more than 45 employers.

For more information, visit ascendindiana.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

