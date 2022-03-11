Ashanti to perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

R&B singer and songwriter Ashanti will bring her vocal stylings to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Ashanti and singer-songwriter Mya will perform at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave in Gary at 6:30 p.m. April 15 as part of their Femme It Forward tour.

Ashanti is a decorated artist who has won a Grammy Award and several Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

She broke on to the scene in 2002, appearing as a feature on two of the biggest hits of the year: Fat Joe's "What's Luv" and Ja Rule's "Always on Time."

Her self-titled debut album sold six million copies in a year and was certified triple platinum. Its lead single "Foolish" also topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Her follow-up album "Chapter II" went platinum and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album. Her subsequent 2004 record "Concrete Rose" was her third in the row to be certified platinum.

Her hits include "Rock Wit U," "Happy," "Unfoolish," "Baby" and "Only U."

Ashanti is one of the most successful solo female R&B singers in history with more than 27 million albums sold worldwide, according to The Source Magazine. She set a Guinness World Record for fastest-selling female debut artist after her first album sold more than 503,000 copies in a week.

She also has appeared in a number of films, including "Coach Carter," "John Tucker Must Die," "Resident Evil: Extinction" and "The Muppets' Wizard of Oz."

Mya also is a Grammy Award winner known for hits like "It's All About Me," "Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)" and "Take Me There."

Tickets start at $67.50.

For more information or tickets, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

