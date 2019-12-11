Assisted Living Locators to help seniors find housing

Assisted Living Locators opened a new office in Northwest Indiana that will help seniors figure out their living situation.
Franchisee Laura Certa opened the office, which offers seniors no-cost placement and referral services for assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care and retirement apartments. It doesn't charge its clients, instead bringing in revenue from referral fees paid by the senior care providers in its network.
“My goal is to come alongside families and seniors to provide free, personalized assistance in locating assisted living, memory care options or in-home care to best fit the needs of the senior,” Certa said. “And because I’m local, I look at a wide range of options for seniors that just can’t be matched by online resource databases. I tour and rank all the facilities I recommend, and make sure all our partners in the senior care market are fully committed to providing the best care possible.”
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company now has 125 franchisees in 36 states and was named to the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. The Northwest Indiana office will help seniors find assisted living options in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.