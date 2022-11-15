Association to honor Hard Rock Casino, other Region givers

CHESTERTON — The Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Indiana Chapter plans to honor the Hard Rock Casino and other philanthropists in the Region.

It will host an awards breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for National Philanthropy Day on Wednesday at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.

The organization plans to honor exceptional people, businesses, service clubs and foundations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. It will name Suman Das the Individual Philanthropist of the Year, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year, Izzy Orlando the Youth Philanthropist of the Year and the James W. and Betty Dye Foundation the Foundation Philanthropist of the Year.

Das runs Vinayak Hospitality and has supported Porter County causes like the Valparaiso Family YMCA, Porter County Museum and Valpo Parks Foundation, as well as establishing endowment funds.

She was nominated for the honor by the Porter County Community Foundation.

“Suman recognizes that part of her responsibility as a member of the community is to share a little bit of what she has for the benefit of others. Her philanthropic spirit can be felt and seen throughout our entire community. She is generous, humble and gives unselfishly to make life better for all of us," Vice President and Chief Philanthropic Officer Jeri Pat Gabbert said.

Hard Rock Casino in Gary has donated $250,000 to local nonprofits since it opened. It also has donated products and space for nonprofits, such as allowing its parking lot to be used for pet adoption events and police training exercises.

The James W. and Betty Dye Foundation has pledged $400,000 to the United Way Level Up program to provide scholarships to students from struggling working families who don't qualify for state or federal funding for their degree, certification or professional credentials.

Orlando was nominated by the United Way of Northwest Indiana for raising money through art sales and lemonade stands for Lakeshore PAWS and the Boys and Girls Club.

“She has donated to purchase Boys and Girls Club memberships for three students who couldn’t afford it. Izzy is an inspiring example for other youth and our community as a whole," United Way Chief Development Officer Kasie Tenbarge said.

For more information or tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search National Philanthropy Day 2022 hosted by AFP Northwest Indiana.