Aster & Gray to have grand reopening at new downtown Valpo space

The boutique Aster & Gray is doubling its space at a new, more visible location in downtown Valparaiso.

Over the last few weeks, the fair trade and artisan boutique has been moving its storefront from 20 Indiana Ave. to 118 Lincolnway. A grand opening celebration with giveaways will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The local musician Andre Detti, who plays cover songs, will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We'll also have complimentary lemonade and desserts for everyone to snack on while they shop our curated collection of beautiful new merchandise," said Abby Spihlman, Aster & Gray's social media and event coordinator.

Aster & Gray opened in downtown Valparaiso four and a half years ago, carrying products from artisans and small businesses. The business, which will mark its fifth anniversary in early August, quickly outgrew its space.

"It's been amazing for us," Spihlman said. "We were maxed out in the old space."

Aster & Gray has cultivated a loyal clientele, drawing customers from as far away as Michigan and Chicago.

"The new location is twice as big," Spihlman said. "It's allowed us to start carrying shoes, expand our home and clothing sections and carry more products."

The Porter County Museum is taking over Aster & Gray's former space on the Courthouse Square. The woman-owned boutique will now be located by the Blackbird Cafe on Lincolnway.

"We're going to have more visibility on Lincolnway, the main street of downtown," she said. "Before, we were tucked away."

The business is hiring a new sales associate and adding inventory.

"We'll have more clothing, more home decor and kitchenware," she said. "We'll have more dresses, more denim, a mix of clothing. We'll have multi-generational stuff for people who may dress more conservatively. We'll have something for everyone."

With more square footage, Aster & Gray will start selling shoes for the first time.

"We'll have sandals, heels, clogs, a little bit of everything," she said.

It's also looking to grow its online business in the new space.

"We'll have more storage and backstock that will allow us to process online orders and stuff online," she said. "We had limited space at the old space and this will let us elevate our online shop."

The online shop will be down until April as Aster & Gray settles into the new space. It ships and offers in-store pickup.

In the new space, Aster & Gray will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit asterandgray.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.