At home: Adam Graper helps lead his hometown of Crown Point

Adam Graper is very much at home in Crown Point.
"It's always been a great community to grow up in. I've seen Crown Point change a little but it's still home," Graper said.
The Hub city has been his home since he was a kid who rode his bicycle all around town, and nowadays Graper, his wife, Kara Gullickson, and their three children — Ava, 15; Joshua, 13 and A.J., 6 — all make their home there as well.
Graper has also been working for the city of Crown Point since May of 2006.
That's when he was hired as governmental affairs director and special projects coordinator by former Mayor Dan Klein.
Graper spent nearly two years in a chief of staff role, overseeing Crown Point's public safety departments, reviewing government contracts and issues and leading the city's implementation of advanced technologies.
Earlier this year Graper was named by Mayor David Uran to lead the newly formed PACE department.
Through Graper's leadership, the PACE department is responsible for quality of life resources from the city, including, but not limited to, parks and recreation, athletics, communications, IT and entertainment.
His new title came with a new office located in Bulldog Park.
"I just moved into my new office three weeks ago," Graper said.
Prior to that move, his office for the majority of his tenure with the city was in the Crown Point Police Department.
Graper's Crown Point roots run deep, including a farming tradition on the Graper side, with a family farm on 117th Avenue, and a business connection with the Huber Oil Co., which became Superior Petroleum Products, on his maternal side.
"I come from a farm family," Graper said.
His late grandfather Jerome Huber, the founder of Huber Oil, lived with Graper and his family in the house his grandfather had built.
"He was another father figure. I was blessed," Graper said.
Graper grew up in Crown Point three blocks from the downtown square, and remembers riding his bike to the candy shop or to go to the news stand.
He attended Crown Point High School and graduated with honors in 1999.
Graper didn't travel far from his hometown, starting his college years at Valparaiso University, initially thinking he wanted to become a history teacher. He then transferred to Purdue University Northwest, where he received a bachelor's degree in political science.
Graper graduated with honors while also working 50 hours at a video store.
He and his wife, Kara, were married in 2003 with a ceremony at Deep River County Park, then had their reception at the Halls of Justice in Crown Point.
After being hired by the city in 2006, Graper worked his way up the ranks.
In 2008, Graper was named to Crown Point's newly formed position of media relations/IT director. In that position he oversaw the implementation and success of all technology needs throughout the city, including the network, security, online presence and digital footprint.
"Anything that plugged in, we dealt with it," Graper said.
During the spring of last year, the city formed a COVID-19 task force, of which Graper was a part. Safety protocols and procedures were set up including mask requirements, the taking of temperatures and setting up of Zoom meetings.
"Our goal is to protect our families," Graper said.
The city, in the past five years, has also set up an Emergency Response Team to work with the Crown Point Community School Corp. over any emergency situations that may occur, including an active shooter or a chemical leak.
"We have a good relationships with the schools, and at the end of the day the school has our back and we have the school's back," Graper said.
Outside of work, Graper enjoys golfing, and especially likes fishing.
"That's my happy place," Graper said.
Graper is very much involved in Crown Point, including serving as former vice president for the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce and as a coach and volunteer for Crown Point Girls Softball and Crown Point Cal Ripken.
"It's always been a great community to grow up in. I've seen Crown Point change a little but it's still home."