At home: Adam Graper helps lead his hometown of Crown Point

He and his wife, Kara, were married in 2003 with a ceremony at Deep River County Park, then had their reception at the Halls of Justice in Crown Point.

After being hired by the city in 2006, Graper worked his way up the ranks.

In 2008, Graper was named to Crown Point's newly formed position of media relations/IT director. In that position he oversaw the implementation and success of all technology needs throughout the city, including the network, security, online presence and digital footprint.

"Anything that plugged in, we dealt with it," Graper said.

During the spring of last year, the city formed a COVID-19 task force, of which Graper was a part. Safety protocols and procedures were set up including mask requirements, the taking of temperatures and setting up of Zoom meetings.

"Our goal is to protect our families," Graper said.

The city, in the past five years, has also set up an Emergency Response Team to work with the Crown Point Community School Corp. over any emergency situations that may occur, including an active shooter or a chemical leak.

"We have a good relationships with the schools, and at the end of the day the school has our back and we have the school's back," Graper said.