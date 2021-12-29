At-home COVID tests hard to come by, flying off Region shelves

"Due to supply and demand, the tests are all very hard to come by," Vyto's Pharmacy's Cathlene Antczak said. "Our location on Kennedy Avenue in Hammond has stocked them, but they sell out quickly and are currently on backorder with no specific availability date."

The at-home tests have about 97% accuracy, Antczak said.

"Patients should be wary of possible black market options available via online resources as their efficacy can be significantly less," she said. "The public should also be aware that some employers and other institutions may not accept the at-home test as evidence of negative or positive result."

People who can't find any at-home tests can still get rapid tests that return results in minutes, Antczak said.

"Vyto's Pharmacy in Highland continues to offer the COVID rapid test," she said. "Patients should register online and follow instructions for arrival at the store. Our trained personnel will administer the test and results will be available in less than 15 minutes. For the most part, testing appointments are available immediately — no waiting two to three days just to get in — though demand has increased so some time slots may be full."