At-home COVID tests hard to come by, flying off Region shelves

COVID-19 home tests have been flying off store shelves and have become increasingly hard to come by in Northwest Indiana.
Retailers have been picked clean of at-home tests after a run before the holidays and because of the rise in Omicron cases and COVID deaths, which hit a new record high in the state on Monday.
"The demand increased prior to the holidays because families wanted to get together safely, ensuring no one was positive, so they bought up at-home tests," said Amy Lopez, health clinic vice president and executive director of Regional Care Group. "The omicron variant added to the public’s demand for at-home tests, as well, leading to the current situation."
Some have struggled to find coronavirus tests so they can return to work after spending time with family and friends during the holidays. Long lines formed at the COVID testing center at the Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso and at the Center for COVID Control in Hammond. The LaPorte County Health Department's COVID-19 testing site in Michigan City temporarily saw such a surge in demand that it's had to temporarily stop taking walk-ins.
People have been turning to at-home tests, the results of which do not have to be reported to the Indiana Department of Health but should be reported to a student's school district, according to the Lake County Health Department. But some stores in Northwest Indiana reportedly sell out every day as soon as they get in a new supply at 8 a.m.
"Due to supply and demand, the tests are all very hard to come by," Vyto's Pharmacy's Cathlene Antczak said. "Our location on Kennedy Avenue in Hammond has stocked them, but they sell out quickly and are currently on backorder with no specific availability date."
The at-home tests have about 97% accuracy, Antczak said.
"Patients should be wary of possible black market options available via online resources as their efficacy can be significantly less," she said. "The public should also be aware that some employers and other institutions may not accept the at-home test as evidence of negative or positive result."
People who can't find any at-home tests can still get rapid tests that return results in minutes, Antczak said.
"Vyto's Pharmacy in Highland continues to offer the COVID rapid test," she said. "Patients should register online and follow instructions for arrival at the store. Our trained personnel will administer the test and results will be available in less than 15 minutes. For the most part, testing appointments are available immediately — no waiting two to three days just to get in — though demand has increased so some time slots may be full."
Local Walgreens pharmacies in Northwest Indiana have a pre-recorded phone message telling customers wait times are longer than normal due to unprecedented demand and customers should stop by stores to see if any COVID-19 at-home tests are still available.
Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers are limiting how many at-home tests customers can buy to try to keep supplies in stock.
“We are seeing significant demand on COVID-19 at-home testing kits," a Walmart spokesperson said. "We have strong inventory levels nationally in store. However, inventory is more limited online. We have a purchase limit of eight testing kits per online order to help ensure availability to more customers.”
The at-home tests have been snapped up in stores so fast some retailers are encouraging customers to try to buy them online instead.
"Target is working with vendors to ensure supply and regularly restock at-home COVID-19 in stores to meet the strong guest demand this holiday season," Target spokeswoman Kayla Castaneda said. "We have many tests available online and encourage guests to purchase them at Target.com, subject to purchase limits."
CVS has been working around the clock to stock over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests from Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume, and Pixel by LabCorp, spokeswoman Tara Burke said.
But the nation's largest pharmacy chain, which has many Northwest Indiana locations, still may not always be able to keep up with the elevated demand.
"To ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally, we’ve added a limit of six test kits per purchase," Burke said. "Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com. We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs