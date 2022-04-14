AT&T names Jill Ritchie external affairs director for Northern Indiana

AT&T has named Jill Ritchie its external affairs director for northern Indiana.

She will oversee the telecommunication giants' external affairs across the northern part of the state, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties in Northwest Indiana. Ritchie is tasked with managing public policy, philanthropy and community engagement initiatives.

“What a great time to be joining this groundbreaking company,” Ritchie said. “Right now, AT&T is investing in the Hoosier state to provide more affordable and accessible internet services to help close the digital divide, supporting the public safety community through FirstNet, and engaging with nonprofits in the communities we serve. It is a privilege to do this important work in Northern Indiana as we continue to create connections for our customers and stakeholders throughout the area.”

AT&T, which provides phone, internet, television and streaming services, has invested more than $1 billion in both wireless and wired networks in Indiana over the last few years. The AT&T Foundation also gave more than $2.4 million to nonprofits.

“Jill is bringing her leadership skills, experience in both the public and private sectors, and strategic insight to successfully advance our company’s objectives,” said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana. “She will expand our company’s relationships with key community and public leaders, while leading our philanthropic and community engagement initiatives statewide. We are thrilled that she will be the face of our team in Northern Indiana.”

Ritchie is an attorney who lives in Chesterton. She had served in leadership positions for U.S. Steel, Indiana Beverage and former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky's Office. Most recently she served as director of public and governmental affairs for PLS Financial Services.

