AT&T names Jill Ritchie external affairs director for Northern Indiana

AT&T has named Jill Ritchie its external affairs director for northern Indiana.
She will oversee the telecommunication giants' external affairs across the northern part of the state, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties in Northwest Indiana. Ritchie is tasked with managing public policy, philanthropy and community engagement initiatives.
“What a great time to be joining this groundbreaking company,” Ritchie said. “Right now, AT&T is investing in the Hoosier state to provide more affordable and accessible internet services to help close the digital divide, supporting the public safety community through FirstNet, and engaging with nonprofits in the communities we serve. It is a privilege to do this important work in Northern Indiana as we continue to create connections for our customers and stakeholders throughout the area.”
AT&T, which provides phone, internet, television and streaming services, has invested more than $1 billion in both wireless and wired networks in Indiana over the last few years. The AT&T Foundation also gave more than $2.4 million to nonprofits.
“Jill is bringing her leadership skills, experience in both the public and private sectors, and strategic insight to successfully advance our company’s objectives,” said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana. “She will expand our company’s relationships with key community and public leaders, while leading our philanthropic and community engagement initiatives statewide. We are thrilled that she will be the face of our team in Northern Indiana.”
Ritchie is an attorney who lives in Chesterton. She had served in leadership positions for U.S. Steel, Indiana Beverage and former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky's Office. Most recently she served as director of public and governmental affairs for PLS Financial Services.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Raising Cane's, Naf Naf Grill, Perfect Home Services, Black Diamond Lounge and beauty supply store opening
Coming soon
Now hiring
Coming soon
Rapidly expanding
Open
Open
Lounge coming
Place to relax
Destination
Coming soon
Opening May 1
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
"The Walk and Talk series will feature healthcare providers and a Gabis naturalist leading a leisurely walk along the trails at the arboretum. Participants will hear health and wellness tips, along with information about native plants and wildlife."