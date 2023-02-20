Atlas Copco Group, the parent company of Dekker Vacuum Technologies in Michigan City, is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The Sweden-based multinational industrial equipment and tool maker is marking the sesquicentennial milestone by donating $150,000 to a clean water project in Ethiopia. The company acquired Dekker in Michigan City in 2020, expanding its industrial vacuum pump offerings and making Northwest Indiana a hub for its flagship Atlas Copco Vacuum brand.

The company was founded in Stockholm in 1873 and has since served customers internationally in many different industries, including manufacturing, construction, compressors, automation, energy and gas for semiconductor production.

The company does business in 180 countries. It employs 49,000 people and brings in more than $13 billion a year producing 60 different brands. It has 100 locations in the United States, where it employs more than 6,000 people.

“We are extremely proud of our past, and we continue to shape the future through our technologies and service solutions,” said Mats Rahmström, CEO and President of the Atlas Copco Group. “Much has changed since 1873 when we were a small local start-up. But I think our founders would recognize our innovative spirit, the passion shown by our employees, and our dedication to drive development together with our customers.”

Atlas Copco rang the opening bell at NASDAQ in New York City Monday morning to commemorate the anniversary.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we plan to make 2023 a year that lives long in the memory of our employees, customers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders,” said Aaron Prato, vice president of holding for Atlas Copco North America. “This celebration started with our team members joining together for the opening of the NASDAQ stock exchange on our birthday, and will continue with parties at offices across our entire global network.”

Originally, the company initially provided equipment when the Swedish railroad system was built. Now it specializes in a wide array of industrial technologies servicing everything from food production to space travel to the vacuums it manufactures in Michigan City.

Atlas Copco is donating to a water project in Ethiopia through its employee-led clean drinking water group, Water for All. The program had donated $2.5 million over the last 12 years to 60 projects in 25 countries, helping hundreds of thousands of people gain access to clean drinking water.

“I am so proud that our employee-led Water for All organization is able to once again support charity: water and make such a sizable donation. This is just the start — over the coming weeks and months, we will continue the celebration by announcing many more exciting and impactful initiatives,” said Prato.