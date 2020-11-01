Prominent Northwest Indiana attorney Kenneth J. Allen to give 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners to needy families and seniors in Lake County.

The personal injury attorney is partnering with the Lake Area United Way for the fifth year to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, which will be given out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center at 2125 Ridge Road in Highland.

It will be a drive-thru distribution because of COVID-19.

“Our mission with this event is to feed the area’s needy families. This is incredibly important to me because everyone should have somewhere to turn for a special Thanksgiving meal,” Allen said. “I’m happy to be working with Lake Area United Way again this year to make this event possible and to bring even more meals to Lake County families.”

Volunteers are needed to pack and distribute the baskets.