Prominent Northwest Indiana attorney Kenneth J. Allen to give 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners to needy families and seniors in Lake County.
The personal injury attorney is partnering with the Lake Area United Way for the fifth year to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, which will be given out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center at 2125 Ridge Road in Highland.
It will be a drive-thru distribution because of COVID-19.
“Our mission with this event is to feed the area’s needy families. This is incredibly important to me because everyone should have somewhere to turn for a special Thanksgiving meal,” Allen said. “I’m happy to be working with Lake Area United Way again this year to make this event possible and to bring even more meals to Lake County families.”
Volunteers are needed to pack and distribute the baskets.
“We’re excited to be working with Mr. Allen for a fifth year and to be providing even more baskets to families in need in Lake County,” said Lisa Daugherty, President & CEO of Lake Area United Way. “This year has been especially difficult due to the Coronavirus and we know that many families are still struggling to get by, so we’re very happy to be able to help provide some holiday relief for those in need.”
Families and people from Lake County must register in advance to be able to pick up a basket anytime between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 23. They must qualify based on income and family size.
To volunteer, visit www.volunteerlakecounty.org. To register to receive a food basket, visit www.lauw.org/thanksgiving.
