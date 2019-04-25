MICHIGAN CITY — Workplace laws may not have changed substantially over the past few years, but the #MeToo movement is impacting worksites regarding sexual harassment, discrimination and hostile work environments, according to a Valparaiso attorney.
Delivering the morning keynote address Wednesday at the 21st annual conference of the Northwest Indiana Society for Human Resource Management, James Jorgensen cited no material changes in laws surrounding sexual harassment and discrimination since the anti-sexual assault movement began, but there is definitely more of a focus on those issues in the workplace.
Jorgensen, whose practice includes labor and employment, cited these figures from the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission:
• The EEOC reported a 13.6-percent increase in sexual harassment charges during fiscal year 2018.
• Regarding those 2018 charges, for those alleging sexual harassment, “reasonable cause” findings increased by 24 percent.
• Over the same period, the EEOC filed 50 percent more lawsuits in its own name.
“Clearly, #MeToo has gotten attention in the workplace,” Jorgensen said during the daylong conference at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa.
Addressing the laws in light of #MeToo, sexual harassment, and gay and transgender issues, Jorgensen recommended that human resource professionals ensure their companies’ anti-harassment policies are current and well-defined.
The attorney, a former adjunct professor in the Valparaiso University School of Law, said anti-harassment policies should outline responsibilities for reporting and investigating complaints; provide that violators will be disciplined; reasonably protect the confidentiality of the complainant; provide several avenues of complaint; and ensure no retaliation for reporting harassment concerns.
“The more awareness you have, the better,” Jorgensen said, citing the importance of anti-harassment training for staff. “Look for opportunities to do one-on-one training. … Train everyone in what is permissible in the workplace.”
In addition, Jorgensen said, #MeToo has expanded the scope of sexual harassment liability to include boards of directors. Also, he said, it’s not always supervisors or coworkers accused of harassment. The employer must provide a safe and secure workplace from harassment by clients or customers, the attorney noted.
Noting that discipline varies by case, Jorgensen does not favor “zero tolerance” on sexual harassment. Such a policy, he said, may keep some victims from reporting for fear of costing someone his job.
“You don’t fight unfairness with unfairness,” Jorgensen said. “Most women do not want someone to lose their job. They want the harassment to end.”
On another issue, Jorgensen noted that Title VII, the 1964 equal rights law, only addresses discrimination based on sex. However, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals covering Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin, ruled in 2017 that the law also applies to LGBT persons.
Cyndi Harbin, chapter president for SHRM-NWI, said Jorgensen addressed “a couple hot topics and concerns in the workforce that need to be addressed.”
With more than 300,000 members nationally, Harbin said her group, covering Lake and Porter counties, has 250 to 300 members. The conference drew 240 participants.