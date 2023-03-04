Two attorneys have launched a new law firm in Valparaiso that will serve insurance policyholders across Northwest Indiana and beyond.

Region attorneys C. Anthony "Tony" Ashford and Guy S. DiMartino founded Ashford DiMartino, P.C. Based at 334 W. 806 N in Valparaiso, the firm will serve a business clientele in the Calumet Region, as well as Illinois, Michigan and Florida.

Ashford is a longtime Northwest Indiana resident who graduated from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law and has practiced law in Northwest Indiana for more than 25 years. He has experience with litigation, negotiation, jury, trials, bench trials and appeals. He also has lectured on and written about insurance law.

DiMartino, a Valparaiso University School of Law graduate, has worked as a lawyer for clients in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Florida for more than two decades. He's also a pastor and chiropractic physician who has argued cases in numerous federal and state district courts over the years.

Their firm will provide insurance coverage counsel and representations to business policyholders who need help with first-party insurance coverage disputes and insurance evaluations.

They are first-party insurance attorneys who plan to focus on commercial insulation litigations, bad faith claims, coverage disputes and pre-loss insurance evaluations. They plan to serve businesses, homeowners associations, condo associations and others who need legal help with unpair or underpaid insurance claims.