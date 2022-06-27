Auditions being held for 'Bleacher Bums' play

South Suburban College's Theatre Company in South Holland is holding open auditions for the time-honored baseball comedy "Bleacher Bums."

The PAC Rats Theatre Company will have open auditions at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the Kindig Performing Arts Center at 15800 S. State St. in South Holland.

Director Paul Braun of Highland will cast seven men and two women in the play that follows die-hard Cubs fans in the bleachers of Chicago's Wrigley Field. He will look for actors of all races and ehtnicities ranging in age from 16 to 70-plus to play roles such as "a sun-worshipper, a blind man who follows the game by transistor radio, a professional gambler, a husband and wife and a nerd."

“We’re excited to be back in the swing of things,” said Ellie Shunko, manager of the Kindig Performing Arts Center. “COVID has kept our theater dark for too long and we’re itching to flip those stage lights on and welcome the community back to our stage.”

Actor Joe Mantegna came up with the idea for the play, which was collaboratively written by members of Chicago’s Organic Theater Company.

Auditioning actors will read from scenes and do not need to prepare audition materials or make appointments. All South Suburban College students and community members are encouraged to try out for the play, which will be performed during the last two weekends in September.

Volunteers also are needed to work backstage.

“Putting on a play takes a lot of hands,” said Shunko. “We hope that those who aren’t ready to step on stage will enjoy working backstage on lighting, sets and props.”

For more information, visit the SSC Kindig Performing Arts Center Facebook page or email ssctheatre@ssc.edu.

