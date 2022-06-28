Australian Pink Floyd Show to play Four Winds

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is coming to the Four Winds New Buffalo casino just over the border in Southwest Michigan.

The tribute act from the land down under will perform at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time Friday, Sept. 9 at New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line.

Its All That You Feel World Tour brings the spectacle associated with the British pyschedelic group.

"The Australian Pink Floyd Show performs the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "This critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades – always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences. The show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition, and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique Pink Kangaroo."

Unlike most cover bands that often play Friday night sets at local neighborhood bars, the Australian Pink Floyd Show has gone on tour worldwide.

"Often described as being much more than a tribute band, the Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit," the casino said in a press release.

The band covers all periods of the music of Pink Floyd, the progressive rock band that's a favorite among baby boomers.

"Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, from 'Ummagumma,' to 'The Division Bell,' and all points in between this tour will once again reinforce the Australian Pink Floyd Show’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions," the casino said in a press release.

Tickets range from $51 to $80.

For more information or tickets, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

