Author and former death row inmate falsely charged with murder to speak in Hammond

Author Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent 30 years on death row for a crime he did not commit, will speak in Hammond. Purdue University Northwest and the Hammond Public Library selected his New York Times bestselling “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life, Freedom, and Justice" for its One Book, One Community public reading initiative this year.

The 2019 Christopher Award-winning and NAACP Image Award-winning book has been deemed "a powerful, revealing story of hope, love, justice, and the power of reading. All Purdue University Northwest freshmen will read it this year, and the community is encouraged to as well.

“Purdue Northwest embraces the opportunity to foster discourse on important, current topics through the reading of literature,” said Kenneth C. Holford, PNW provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs. “We are proud to serve as a resource for the Northwest Indiana community to come together through a shared reading experience and dialogue.”

Hinton was arrested in 1985 in Alabama and sentenced to death in a case of mistaken identity. With the help of public interest lawyer Bryan Steveson, Hinton eventually proved his innocence and won his freedom in 2015. He has since dedicated the remainder of his life to criminal justice reform.