Author and former death row inmate falsely charged with murder to speak in Hammond

Author Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent 30 years on death row for a crime he did not commit, will speak in Hammond. Purdue University Northwest and the Hammond Public Library selected his New York Times bestselling “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life, Freedom, and Justice" for its One Book, One Community public reading initiative this year.
The 2019 Christopher Award-winning and NAACP Image Award-winning book has been deemed "a powerful, revealing story of hope, love, justice, and the power of reading. All Purdue University Northwest freshmen will read it this year, and the community is encouraged to as well.
“Purdue Northwest embraces the opportunity to foster discourse on important, current topics through the reading of literature,” said Kenneth C. Holford, PNW provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs. “We are proud to serve as a resource for the Northwest Indiana community to come together through a shared reading experience and dialogue.”
Hinton was arrested in 1985 in Alabama and sentenced to death in a case of mistaken identity. With the help of public interest lawyer Bryan Steveson, Hinton eventually proved his innocence and won his freedom in 2015. He has since dedicated the remainder of his life to criminal justice reform.
“Democracy and justice have never been easily achieved which is why activists organize social movements from the Civil Rights era to the present,” said Elaine Carey, dean of the PNW College of Humanities, Education & Social Services. “Historically and currently, the leaders of such movements are engaged and informed citizens who have combated ignorance, divisiveness, and hate. I look forward to our reading of Mr. Hinton’s ‘The Sun Does Shine’ which will allow for important reflections and discussions.”
Hinton will speak at the Hammond campus of Purdue University Northwest from 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 22, 2021.
A book discussion of "The Sun Does Shine" will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Hammond Public Library at 564 State St. and again at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the library. Both discussions also will be simulcast on Zoom at tinyurl.com/TheSunDoesShine. The HBO documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” will be screened at the library at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27.
The movie "Just Mercy," which concerns another case where Stevenson freed a wrongfully imprisoned man, will be screened at the Hammond Public Library at 6 p.m. March 23 and at 2 p.m. March 27.
“The Hammond Public Library is pleased to collaborate with PNW in this community project,” said Jenny Bean, Head of Resource Services at the Hammond Public Library. “The library connects people, information, and ideas while encouraging lifelong learning. We welcome everyone to share their thoughts on the books and film screenings.”
For more information, visit pnw.edu/one-book.
