Author to sign copies of first new Nelson Algren book to come out since 2020

Richard Bales wrote the first new book about Nelson Algren to come out since 2020.

The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach is bringing him to Miller for a reading of the newly published "The Short Writings of Nelson Algren: A Study of the Stories, Essays, Articles, Reviews, Poems and Other Literature."

Bales will give a talk at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Algren Museum at 541 S. Lake Street in Miller.

"Hear little-known details of Algren's 'lost' writings, uncovered by years of research by the author with godsent assistance by a reference librarian, which adds another dimension to the uniqueness of this book," Algren Museum co-founder Sue Rutsen said in a press release.

Rutsen describes Bales as the preeminent scholar of Algren's work.

"Bales' book rounds out the life and writings of Algren beyond anything published thus far," she said. "In fact, after my first read I find it difficult to imagine this book had not been written already; it adds volumes to Algren readers' understanding of this man and his work."

Algren won the National Book Award for "The Man with the Golden Arm," a tale of a down-and-out junkie in Chicago's then-seedy Wicker Park neighborhood that was made into a film starring Frank Sinatra. Though widely known as a Chicago author for works, he also had a home in Miller Beach where he also lived.

"Algren wrote hundreds of short stories, book reviews, poems, and magazine and newspaper articles, and much of what he wrote was good, really good," Bales wrote. "Dan Simon and Brooke Horvath, editors of the Algren compilation, Entrapment and Other Writings, comment that 'some of Algren's finest stories and essays were published once, either in obscure or major magazines, then weren't collected in book form, and so were lost.'"

Tickets are $10.

People can buy a limited number of copies of the book for $30, or 40% off the retail price.

For more information, call 773-914-2574 or email suerutsen@gmail.com.