Author to sign copies of first new Nelson Algren book to come out since 2020

Richard Bales wrote the first new book about Nelson Algren to come out since 2020.
The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach is bringing him to Miller for a reading of the newly published "The Short Writings of Nelson Algren: A Study of the Stories, Essays, Articles, Reviews, Poems and Other Literature."
Bales will give a talk at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Algren Museum at 541 S. Lake Street in Miller.
"Hear little-known details of Algren's 'lost' writings, uncovered by years of research by the author with godsent assistance by a reference librarian, which adds another dimension to the uniqueness of this book," Algren Museum co-founder Sue Rutsen said in a press release.
Rutsen describes Bales as the preeminent scholar of Algren's work.
"Bales' book rounds out the life and writings of Algren beyond anything published thus far," she said. "In fact, after my first read I find it difficult to imagine this book had not been written already; it adds volumes to Algren readers' understanding of this man and his work."
Algren won the National Book Award for "The Man with the Golden Arm," a tale of a down-and-out junkie in Chicago's then-seedy Wicker Park neighborhood that was made into a film starring Frank Sinatra. Though widely known as a Chicago author for works, he also had a home in Miller Beach where he also lived.
"Algren wrote hundreds of short stories, book reviews, poems, and magazine and newspaper articles, and much of what he wrote was good, really good," Bales wrote. "Dan Simon and Brooke Horvath, editors of the Algren compilation, Entrapment and Other Writings, comment that 'some of Algren's finest stories and essays were published once, either in obscure or major magazines, then weren't collected in book form, and so were lost.'"
People can buy a limited number of copies of the book for $30, or 40% off the retail price.
For more information, call 773-914-2574 or email
suerutsen@gmail.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Kids' science center and pirate-, Egyptian- and mermaid-themed treasure hunt entertainment center opening
Open
Kids can now play around with lightning and tornado simulators while learning firsthand how gravity and other scientific principles work.
A new science center is bringing interactive exhibits and a gift shop that sells DIY science experiments and science toys to Northwest Indiana.
Think the Museum of Science and Industry or the Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier but on a smaller scale and closer to home.
Hands on Science recently had a soft opening at 7301 Forest Ridge Drive in Schererville, where it's located near the Forest Ridge Academy and a block away from the popular Toast & Jam brunch spot. A grand opening is planned in November as the full range of exhibits and displays is still being installed.
It's the brainchild of business partners Kevin Pete, Ruben Luna and Mike Miller. Pete and Luna recently opened I Dig Dinos, an interactive dinosaur gift shop and fossil store with a raptor ride, fossil digs and other immersive experiences at Main and Broad streets in downtown Griffith.
Full disclosure: Kevin Pete, who also owned the Pete's Basement store in the Southlake Mall, is my brother. But this is exactly the type of business opening this column covers week in and week out, and as the Region's only retail columnist, I would feel a little silly getting scooped on this story.
Joseph S. Pete
Bringing kids' museum experiences to the suburbs
Hands On Science caters to young families with kids between 2 and 12 years old, featuring the mascot Professor Slime, "the Region's mad scientist."
"There's nothing like it in Northwest Indiana," Pete said. "It's definitely filling a void. There's no kids' museum here. This offers imaginative play and pure science exhibits geared toward kids. It's interactive and educational."
The 3,000-square-foot science center will have a tornado simulator, a light lab where kids can mix colors and a flight lab where they can test the effect of airflow on different objects like paper cups.
"We're going to have a variety of exhibits that teach broader principles of science," he said. "Our exhibits will demonstrate weather, space, gravity, kinetic energy in motion, light, earth science and airflow."
It will have a lightning simulator that flashes lighting, a giant plasma ball and a ball wall where kids can determine the speed balls roll down by deciding how steep of an incline to drop them down.
"It's more interactive, with your hands," he said. "It drew inspiration from the Museum of Science and Industry and other museums but it's obviously a lot smaller and more local. But that makes it easier to visit for parents and grandparents. It's easier to watch your kids here. It's bringing that museum experience closer to home."
Joseph S. Pete
Hands-on science
Hands on Science also will have a couple of mirror illusions, such as one that makes people's heads float and another that makes it appear that the whole body is floating in midair. Two people sit opposite one another in another mirror illusion that makes it seem like they switched faces.
There's a make-your-own-slime exhibit, a giant exhibit like the board game Operation that lets kids perform mock surgery and a Hoberman sphere ball that stretches and contracts to simulate lung function and show kids how you breathe.
The gift shop sells items like experiments kids can do at home, robotics kits, robot hands that play piano and space-themed Legos. It stocks gyroscopes, pocket tornados, make-your-own turbines, perpetual motion machines and solar power and weather experiments.
Joseph S. Pete
Interactive exhibits
"It's stuff you're not going to find at a Target or Walmart," he said. Other exhibits include a magnetic chair where the chair is suspended via magnetic levitation and an electronic magnetic accelerator where magnets power a metal ball around a track in a state of perpetual motion. "Kids are going to have so much fun," he said. "And they'll actually learn cool things about science." Kids and their parents pay a flat fee per person to get in and play with all the exhibits, while babies get in free. It's initially discounted until everything is up on display in November.
"What's so much fun about science is it's more hands-on than other subjects," he said. "In math, you're doing problems. In history, you're reading about it. Here you can play and learn. Kids aren't just staring in front of a screen. It's real, it's interactive and you can learn a lot and have fun."
Joseph S. Pete
'Like a science fair on steroids'
Pete hopes to get kids interested in science, which was one of his favorite subjects in school.
"My favorite teacher at Warren Elementary was the science teacher," he said. "We were always doing experiments instead of opening books. You could bring in tubs of crawfish for a test. It was the coolest thing."
He won a few science fairs, including with displays on Vitamin C and how much oxygen rusts different metals.
"This is like a science fair on steroids," he said.
Hands on Science will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit
handsonsciencenwi.com, call 219-750-9156 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Not content to open just one new business, Pete, Luna and Miller are opening two.
They also just opened Treasure Raiders, a simulated treasure hunt entertainment center with three different themes. Kids can play around, take photos and hunt for treasures in rooms with pirate, ancient Egyptian and mermaid themes.
It's located in the former Video Escapades store at 8231 Hohman Ave., at the corner of Hohman Avenue and Ridge Road. It was most recently home to BYOB Fitness.
Joseph S. Pete
Main room pirate-themed
The main room is pirate-themed with massive murals of pirate ships at sea and photo ops with life-sized pirates, canons and alligators and a little pirate ship kids can pose by. The decor includes parrots and a plank to walk off.
It has dig areas where kids search for treasure they can bring home, including pirate coins, necklaces, rings and gems. It will eventually add an animatronic great white shark that kids can ride on.
Pete said it's likely the only one of its kind, as he had to custom order it from the same company that makes the dinosaurs kids can ride at his I Dig Dinos store in Griffith.
Joseph S. Pete
'Like the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney
It costs a flat fee per child to get into Treasure Raiders, and then they can play as long as they like.
Other attractions will include animatronic pirates that sing pirate songs or tell you your fortune in a comical way.
"It's like the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney," he said. "That ride is awesome. It's my favorite at Disney. It's what inspired the pirate room."
Joseph S. Pete
Simulated treasure hunt
"It's basically a simulated treasure hunt where you can fill a bag with treasure," he said. "You go on an adventure. You can be an archeologist, treasure hunter and cave diver all in one."
It was prompted partly by the success of the fossil digs at I Dig Dinos, which proved to be a hit with kids on field trips or getting chaperoned by their parents or grandparents.
"Kids love fossils but this hits a broader audience," he said. "There's something for everyone, for kids of all ages."
Joseph S. Pete
Gift shop
It also will have a gift shop with pirate costumes, mermaid toys, mermaid plushes, model ships, Egyptian art, hieroglyphic coloring books, papyrus bookmarks, activity books, pirate jewelry, hooks, swords, pirate hats and similar items.
Treasure Hunters will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit
treasureraidersnwi.com, call 219-237-2693 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Egyptian room
The Egyptian room is set up like a faux Egyptian archeological dig site where kids can comb for artifacts. It features murals depicting pyramids, pharaohs, sand and someone riding a camel in the desert. They were done by the muralist who painted on the side of G&G Hobby in downtown Griffith.
The other half of the room features a mini King Tut, mummies and more pharaohs.
The mermaid room is painted to look like an ocean cave where kids can pluck seashells and glow-in-the-dark stones from rock ledges. It showcases mermaid statutes, Nepture and marine animals like sharks, dolphins and an octopus in a glow-in-the-dark underwater cave.
Joseph S. Pete
