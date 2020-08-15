Auto body shop repairs car at no cost to returning veteran

THORNTON — U.S. Army veteran Vance Walczak took a walk with family after he returned home from a yearlong tour of duty in Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
He was happy to be with loved ones that day at the end of July, and he was about to get happier during the stroll.
The Whiting man noticed his Chevrolet Malibu sitting in the street, but it was much different than how he left it.
That's because John Melendez, owner of JDM Collision in Thornton, had completed substantial repairs to the vehicle at no charge to Walczak while he was away.
“I had no idea, they surprised me,” he said. “I was really surprised the first day I got back.”
Although Walczak received his car a couple of weeks ago, he hadn't met Melendez until Thursday.
The two quickly became friends as they talked inside JDM Collision.
“Thank you for everything, honestly, with the car,” Walczak said.
Melendez replied, “It was the least we could do.”
Before returning home, Walczak was unsure when he could have the vehicle repaired, he said.
Melendez said he understands service members face many challenges returning home after deployment, and he wanted to assist in any way he could.
Melendez said the car needed a lot of work, but he didn't mind doing it.
“The front end was wrecked and needed a new fender, needed a new bumper, so we went ahead and took care of that,” Melendez said.
He also installed new tires, wheel bearings and new trim. JDM Collision fixed the air conditioning and handled some other work.
Melendez said it doesn't take much to help service members and veterans, and he hopes more people become involved to assist them.
“To do something like this, this is nothing, I could not go through what he went through,” Melendez said. “With that, that's just my way of saying that I will not take advantage of him putting his life on the line for all of us.”
Although Walczak and Melendez hadn't met until Thursday, they have a mutual friend who helped coordinate the vehicle repairs.
That friend, Marc Staples, is neighbors with Walczak's grandmother, Carole Walczak.
While her grandson was overseas, she was taking care of some of her grandson's responsibilities, and she told Staples about the car in need of repair.
Staples approached Melendez about the situation, and Melendez quickly told him, “Get me the car.”
Carole Walczak said she cried when she heard Melendez was repairing the vehicle at no cost.
“When Marc told me about John and what he was going to do for Vance, I just lost it,” she said.
Vance Walczak smiled often on Thursday as he was around all the people who were involved in the project.
“It was great, it was a great feeling,” he said. “It was great knowing that I got friends that are looking out for me.”
