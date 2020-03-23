Auto manufacturing shutdown to take toll on Region's steel industry

Automakers across the country are temporarily shutting down auto plants to clean and sanitize them in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, which potentially could have a major impact on the Region's steel mills.

The Big 3 Detroit automakers are closing through at least next Sunday for deep cleans, and other automakers such as Honda and Subaru also announced they are pausing their American manufacturing operations.

Nationally, the automotive industry accounts for a full 25% of U.S. steel demand. Integrated steel mills such as those that line the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana account for more than half of automotive sheet production in the United States and "will be the hardest hit by plant shutdowns," KeyBanc analyst Phil Gibbs said.

Gibbs said in a note that the shutdowns likely would result in "heavy shipment ramifications as well as pricing degradation."

U.S. Steel warned investors it expected to lose 80 cents a share in first quarter. U.S. Steel said there was significant uncertainty about demand, given that it was unknown how long the "unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation" would last and what impact it would ultimately have on steel consumption this year.