Auto parts manufacturer UGN hiring, raising wages

“Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and we can be part of the solution by helping people get back to work with well-paying jobs, flexible shifts and a generous benefits package,” said Peter Anthony, UGN president and CEO of UGN. “Our jobs have a competitive hourly rate and comprehensive benefits for full-time team members. More than 90% of our team leaders have been promoted from within, which provides great potential for future career growth.”

“We know there are millions of Americans who would love to get back to work. We are excited to offer these open positions and provide a bright future in manufacturing,” Anthony said. “If you have been working in an industry such as travel and hospitality that has been hit hard by COVID-19, if you are looking for a career change, if you are taking a gap year from college, manufacturing provides tremendous opportunities for growth, even if you have no prior experience. The automotive sector has bounced back from COVID-19 faster than many other industries, and our customers are seeing strong forecasts and are optimistic about the future. We want more great team members to be part of our winning culture and keep supplying automotive technologies for the next generation of new cars on the road.”