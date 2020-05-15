Auto plants reopening, creating new business for struggling steel mills

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More and more auto plants are reopening across the country, which should drum up more business for Northwest Indiana's struggling steel mills.

Workers will report back to the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and other Ford plants around the country Monday.

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler also will reopen plants next week after taking extra precautions to protect workers from the spread of coronavirus that has killed more than 86,000 Americans. Honda, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz started reopening their American plants across the country this past week.

Automakers have been placing new health and safety measures into place in response to the viral outbreak, such as taking the temperature of workers when they report to work. Autoworkers will be provided with face masks, face shields or safety glasses with side shields so they can work on assembly line jobs that are not conducive to social distancing.