Avelo Airlines flying into Midway

Avelo Airlines is flying into Midway Airport on Chicago's south side. The Houston-based low-cost carrier is launching flights to southern Connecticut, just a few hours outside New York City and a starting point to visiting New England.

The growing budget airline, which was founded in 2018, has flight operations based out of Los Angeles and New Haven. It now has five Midwestern destinations.

Avelo Airlines will fly from Midway to the Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven, the home of Yale University and the second-largest city in Connecticut, for fares starting at $69.

“Chicago — say hello to Avelo. Getting from the Windy City to southern Connecticut is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. "Avelo is thrilled to add Midway as our first Midwestern U.S. destination to our expanding national network.”

The flight service starts out of Midwest on May 26. Avelo will fly a fuel-efficient 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route five days a week initially, expanding to a sixth day in June.

"Today's announcement is another clear step toward transforming Tweed-New Haven into a more vibrant and sustainable airport, one that can help grow jobs and serve as an economic driver for our region," said Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed-New Haven Airport. “For years the people of southern Connecticut have been asking for more options when it comes to flights. Now, with over 100,000 customers served since November and non-stop service to thirteen business and leisure destinations, we've made that a reality thanks to our partnership with Avelo Airlines."

Avelo was America's first new scheduled airline in 15 years when it started four years ago. It now serves 18 destinations across the Midwest. It charges extra for priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing pets in the cabin.

Customers can choose seats with extra legroom, or by the window or aisle.

For more information, visit AveloAir.com.

