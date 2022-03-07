 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Average gas price jumps above $4 a gallon in Region after largest weekly increase since Hurricane Katrina

Motorists stop for fuel at a gas station on 61st Avenue near Interstate 65 in May.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The average gas price across much of Northwest Indiana has now risen above $4 a gallon after the largest weekly increase since Hurricane Katrina.

Gas prices have spiked along with crude oil prices worldwide following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing markets to roil with uncertainty.

"The national average has risen 49.1 cents per gallon in the last seven days, the largest seven-day rise in history, surpassing the 49 cents per gallon rise after Hurricane Katrina," GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said.

After a rapid rise, the average gas price has now eclipsed $4 per gallon in most of the heavily populated places in Northwest Indiana. The average gas price Monday was $4.05 per gallon in Porter County, $4.02 per gallon in Lake County and $4.01 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com.

The national average price of gas is $4.06 per gallon, the most since July 2008, according to AAA. That's 45 cents more than last week, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.

People are also reading…

It's the result of the turmoil caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the stern sanctions that followed. Russia exports about 5 million barrels of crude oil a day, single-handedly accounting for 12% of global trade.

Crude oil prices soared to $114.68 at the end of trading Friday, according to AAA. The International Energy Agency sought to offset the jump by releasing crude oil from its 31 member country's strategic reserves. It will release 61.7 million barrels per day, the most since it was founded in 1974 but not enough to put much of a dent in the soaring prices.

Gas prices now stand at a record high across the United States, eclipsing the past record set just before the Great Recession and housing crisis, according to GasBuddy.com.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

