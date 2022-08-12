Axe Rated, a mobile ax-throwing business, cutting path across Region

Axe Rated, a mobile ax throwing business, is giving residents all around the Region the chance to hurl hatchets at targets.

U.S. Army veteran Caitlin Moisant, an intelligence specialist who deployed to Afghanistan, started the Portage-based business. She hauls a trailer with two wooden targets people chuck axes at from 10 feet away.

"I can move the targets up and down on a winch," she said. "I drag it around to fairs, festivals and corporate events."

Axe Rated recently made stops at Vet Fest in Valparaiso and the pop-up German Biergarten at Sunset Hill Farms County Parks in Valparaiso.

"We're booked through all the weekends in September," Moisant said.

Moisant said she went ax throwing at Bad Axe in Chicago and loved it. She talked to the owners of The Lucky Hatchet, an ax throwing business in Michigan City, asking them if they owned a franchise or were doing it on their own. They suggested she could easily build her own targets.

"I thought about it and decided to start a mobile truck," she said. "It fills in a niche."

Axe Rated will soon make appearances at First Friday Fest in Nappanee, Second Sunday at the Founders Square Amphitheater in Portage, the Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Fest in Crown Point and Veterans of Valor in Valparaiso.

At festivals, people pay per throw. It's 10 for $10, 20 for $15 and 30 for $20. Throwers have to follow rules like no horseplay, one ax per lane, no intoxicated people and throwers must always defer to the ax master.

Moisant hopes to build up a following around the Region. She's looking to launch more trucks and eventually open a brick-and-mortar business.

"We were looking for a brick-and-mortar spot and talked to our small business advisers about doing this at markets as proof of concept," she said. "They loved the idea."

Axe Rated will travel up to 30 miles around Portage for special events such as private parties or corporate functions. A surcharge for mileage is added to cover gas prices if it has to go farther. For now, it only serves Northwest Indiana.

"It's something new," she said. "Nobody goes out to go bowling anymore or to go to the movies. Outside of eating and drinking, there's nothing to do in Northwest Indiana entertainment-wise. It's a skill you can pick up. Most people have never thrown an ax."

It costs at least $250 to rent the Axe Rated trailer for a few hours. An employee will ensure people are safe while throwing the axes.

"Long-term goals are I'd like to have many more trailers to do private parties, weddings, festivals, fairs, all of it," she said. "This is the hot new entertainment thing. When people first stake an axe in the target, when it first, they're over the moon. They feel empowered, strong and confident."

For more information, find the business on Facebook or Instagram, email cmoisant@axe-rated.com or 219-384-8724.